The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijay Singh has attacked his own party on the pretext of Kisan agitation. He has targeted the party because of the diminishing influence of the farmers’ movement in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the MP farmers are innocent but the Congressmen are sleeping.

According to the news agency ANI, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, ‘Farmers of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan are opposing the agricultural laws, because PM Modi is doing injustice to them. The farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent, but the Congressmen are also sleeping. Wake up, join the agitation and raise your voice against these laws. ‘

Let us tell you that the farmers movement against agricultural laws has been going on in Delhi for the last one month. Several rounds of talks were also held between the government and the farmers, but no consensus was reached. Agitated farmers are not willing to accept less than three laws. At the same time, the government has also made its intention clear that suggestions will be discussed, but the laws will not be withdrawn.