Bhopal Digging up his party Congress in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, he said that while the farmers of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are opposing the agricultural law, the farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent and the Congressmen are sleeping. He said that wake up, get up and join the padyatra and raise your voice against this anti-farmer law.

Digvijay Singh in Talen of Rajgarh district said about the agricultural law, that PM Modi is doing injustice to the farmers of this country and that is why the farmers of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are opposing it. The farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent spears, the poor are straight and the Congressmen are also sleeping. He joined the padyatra and called for a voice against the anti-farmer law.

Youth Congress is taking out Dandi Yatra

In Talen of Rajgarh district, on Friday, the Youth Congress took out the Dandi Yatra in protest against the agriculture law bill implemented by the central government and not getting compensation to farmers of Rajgarh district. This Dandi journey of 100 kilometers from Talen to Bhopal in the district was flagged off by Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh in Talen.

Congress officials and farmers participated in this journey. The yatra will conclude on December 28 at the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan or PCC in Bhopal. Only the farmers of Sarangpur tehsil got relief money due to the loss of soyabean crop in Rajgarh district, the other 8 tehsils of the district are waiting for relief amount and this is how this Dandi Yatra is being taken out

Also read

Farmers Protest: Farmers’ organizations gave indications of talks with the government, will decide in the meeting today

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took first dose of Saudi Arabia amid controversy over corona vaccine