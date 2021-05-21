If it is true that football is a state of mind, today two teams face each other in Zorrilla that are in the moral antipodes. On Valladolid the week has been hard and long, very long. The tremendous ridicule of Anoeta together with a virtual descent, which is not mathematical, have made sadness give way to indignation That provokes to see that, in a season with the permanence quite cheap and easy, the pucelanos are going to fall … except for a miracle.

The outrage also comes because the owner of the club, Ronaldo, did not appear for Saint Sebastian, and then he did it in a photo, on a yacht, toasting. Surely it was not because of the relegation, but … And while, in Zorrilla, the sports director gathered all the club’s employees, not only the players and coaching staff, to ask them to finish the season with dignity, not to drag the shield and the t-shirt of Real Valladolid and defend the honor blanquivioleta.

Say that Valladolid does not believe in the miracle, in one of the cities with the Easter week most overwhelming of the country, it would be a paradox, but the truth is that few are those who cling to that 2% chance of salvation. They not only have to beat Athleticsbut you have to lose the Huesca and not win the Elche. Very complicated, although a large dose of luck after the meager fortune this season would be justice. Real Valladolid will fight it.