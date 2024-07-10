Digitization | Tuula Teer’s 90-year-old mother is in danger of being marginalized – “We’re in trouble”

Digitization|Tuula Teer’s mother is 90 years old and in danger of being marginalized, her daughter says. The digitization of society makes it difficult for the elderly to do business in banks and agencies.

“Unreasonable demand that such a person sitting in a wheelchair has to order an ambulance in order to be able to handle their banking affairs”, says Tuula Teeri About his 90-year-old mother’s situation as society becomes digital.

Due to her illness, Teer’s mother is unable to use digital devices, through which transactions in banks and agencies mainly take place these days. Physical transactions in offices have also proven to be challenging for people with reduced mobility.

Teeri tries to help her mother in managing things as best she can. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that he himself has lived in Sweden since the 1990s. Mother lives in Vantaa.

The challenges culminate in transactions that require identification, such as banking services, Teeri says. His late father still learned to use a computer at the age of 80 and, with help, was able to take care of Teer’s parents’ joint bank affairs, among other things.

“Now that the father is no longer there and the father’s skills in computer matters are gone, we are in real trouble with the identification of the mother.”

Situationwhich Teeri’s mother herself cannot influence, causes feelings of worthlessness and inferiority here.

“When I listen to my mother, there’s quite a lot of that bad feeling about not being fit for society anymore,” says Teeri.

Teeri considers her mother to be a completely bright-minded person who is now ostracized from society because of the physical challenges related to her age.

One example of practical difficulties is when Teer’s mother was close to having to order an “ambulance” for a distance of five hundred meters to get from the service center to the bank branch. Teeri means non-urgent patient transport by ambulance provided by a private company. According to Teer, in the case of his mother, the ride should be used for services that require personal identification when digital identification is not possible and there is no escort.

At that time, Teeri contacted the bank.

“I said that when this situation is like this, that we have to order an ambulance to get the mother to your office, why couldn’t you send someone from there to the service center to identify the mother.”

According to Teer, the bank clerk did not even answer his question. However, the concern was responded to at the front-line level and the matter was resolved.

Black grouse has, like his mother, been sad and frustrated by the difficulties encountered.

“It’s not at all a question that I wouldn’t be happy to do it. On the contrary, I really enjoy doing it. But when you call many places and there’s always a wall in front of you, it does get frustrating little by little.”

The digitalization of society makes life difficult for many elderly people, like Teeri’s mother. According to his own words, Teeri was relieved to find out that he was not alone in this matter.

Elderly representative Päivi Topon according to Finland, there are more than 300,000 elderly people who are completely excluded from electronic transactions and at least as many elderly people whose digital skills are not sufficient for it.

“Some of them also don’t have bank IDs or don’t even use a bank card,” says Topo.

According to Topo, no one is currently actually responsible for providing digital support to the elderly, but individual municipalities have been able to make “different solutions”. Digituke is largely provided by organizations and their volunteers.

Topo emphasizes that digital support should be secured for everyone who needs it.

“This is a really big issue from a political point of view right now, because legislation is now being prepared on how digital transactions will become a priority in public services.”

The office of the ombudsman for the elderly has received many contacts, which show, among other things, the worry and fear of elderly people in the face of digitalization-related questions.

“In this digitalization, there is clearly a majority who are on the side of the winners, and then there is a group of people who are on the side of the losers in this matter,” Topo states.

