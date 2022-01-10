Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Participants in the Travel and Communication Week activities, at Expo 2020 Dubai, unanimously agreed on the pivotal role that digitization poses in enhancing the sustainability of the tourism and travel industry in the post-Covid-19 phase, noting its importance in facilitating the travel and communication experience, and enhancing health and safety requirements. .

They emphasized that digitization is at the core of the solutions and policies that governments are designing to recover from the effects of the “pandemic”, especially with regard to coordination between tourist destinations, facilitating communication and movement between them, and harmonizing the development of tourism programs, as well as its importance in tourism promotion and marketing.

The Travel and Communication Week, which is the sixth topic week at Expo 2020 Dubai within the Human and Planet Earth program, which continues until January 15, witnesses the organization of many seminars, workshops and celebrations organized by the participating countries inside and outside their pavilions, to present and discuss the prospects for the sector in light of the challenges facing it. The future of the industry and international efforts to restore recovery, and enhance the sustainability of the sector.

As part of the week’s activities, a business forum on travel and communication will be launched today at the Expo Conference Center, with the participation of a group of prominent figures in the field, innovators and policy makers, to discuss digitization and communication as a global human right and a force for good in a changing world.

The main speakers at the forum include Hamad Buamim, Director General of Dubai Chamber, Issam Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing at the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Muhannad Samara, Director of the Department of Business Development, Planning and Strategy at Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, and Andre Sot. , Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology of Estonia, and Tewolde Gir Mariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group.

The pavilions of Italy, Korea, Russia, Serbia, Malaysia, South Korea and Colombia will organize, during the week’s activities, many seminars and conferences to promote their tourism components, and discuss the prospects for the sustainability of the tourism and travel industry in the post-pandemic stage and the solutions provided to overcome the challenges of “Covid-19”.

The Columbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the tourism festival, kicked off with a Zumba event that provided visitors with the opportunity to participate in an experimental session of this multi-artistic dance and performance, with world-famous melodies.

The activities of the Colombian Tourism Festival include several musical performances, as music is an important part of the culture of the country, where the majority of the population enjoys a passion for music, and a love for Zumba sessions, the sport that originated for the first time in Colombia. The country pavilion also evokes the atmosphere of the Barranquilla Festival, which is one of the most important folkloric celebrations in Colombia, and adopts many styles of national music.

Journey through time

Expo 2020 Dubai addresses the issue of mobility, as one of the three sub-themes, as an essential area for building a better world, making the movement of people and goods and the exchange of ideas more efficient and effective, both on the ground and in the virtual. There is no clearer evidence than the dazzling visitor experience at the Mobility Alef Pavilion, one of the three theme pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, which takes visitors on a journey through time and space to explore how people, goods, ideas and data interact in an ever more complex way.

By presenting the story of global mobility in immersive and inspiring ways, the experience demonstrates the pivotal role of the UAE and the entire Arab world in the progress of mankind, on a journey that includes everything from exploring ancient history to the Emirates Mars exploration project, and beyond.

The visitor’s experience begins 4,500 years ago in “Saruq Al-Hadid”, the area located in the Dubai desert, which had extensive relations with the regions of the Gulf, the Levant and Western Asia, which proves the firm strategic importance of this region.

Visitors then travel to the golden age of Arab civilization, where they learn about the region’s impact on today’s technologies, through intricately designed nine-meter structures by Arab innovators, including Ibn Majid and Ibn Battuta, and the stories of their discoveries.

The journey then takes visitors into the 21st century, finding themselves in a virtual world filled with data, before moving to the city of the future.