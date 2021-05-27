The health crisis, derived from covid-19, has accelerated technological change. There is no parallel in the recent history of the digital impulse that we have experienced in the last year: from video calls in living rooms at home, converted into offices, to automation and robotization of the industry. Today, the recovery of the economy has an engine full of algorithms that promise a better future. But, how will greater digitization affect society as a whole? What will happen to the economy and especially to employment? What are we talking about when we talk about a humanistic and inclusive digitization?

To answer these questions, Retina, with the impulse of Santander and Telefónica, and sponsored by Accenture and ServiceNow, has organized Reboot: a virtual event to which a multidisciplinary group is summoned. Philosophers, politicians, economists, businessmen and activists will speak at this meeting about the impact that the adoption of much more technology will have on each of our activities. The online appointment, which will take place this Thursday, May 27, will begin at 4:00 p.m. and can be followed through the EL PAÍS Tecnología page.

The first intervention of Reboot will be in charge of Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence of the Government of Spain, who will detail the challenges that the country has to transform itself technologically. Later, María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Cybersecurity and Cloud at Telefónica Tech, will highlight the challenges that companies have in adopting more innovations.

Eduardo Madina, partner and director of strategy at the consulting firm Harmon, and José María Lassalle, professor at ICADE and director of ESADE’s Forum for Technological Humanism, will talk about the social and political situation in the country. Luis Garicano, economic vice president of Renew Europe and head of the Citizens’ delegation in the European Parliament, will give his point of view on the economic context of Spain. Also present will be Mercedes Valcárcel, general director of the Generation Spain Foundation and Sara de la Rica, director of the ISEAK Foundation and president of the Sustainable Development Commission of Iberdrola. They will discuss the impact that technology will have on the job market.

Separately, Carissa Véliz, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Philosophy and the Institute for Ethics in AI, as well as Tutorial Fellow at Hertford College, at the University of Oxford, and Pilar Manchón, Senior Director of Research Strategy in Artificial Intelligence at Google, will explain what it means to be in a more digital society. For their part, Lara de Mesa, global director of Responsible Banking at Banco Santander, and Kavita Parmar, co-founder of IOU Project and Xtant.io, will explain why a more digital economy also has to be more sustainable.

Finally, Renata Ávila, honorary member at the HAI Center of Stanford University and co-founder of the A + Alliance for Inclusive Algorithms, and Marieta Jiménez Urgal, European President of Merck Healthcare, will discuss the importance of digital transformation reaching everyone equally. Retina Reboot was born as a space for debate on the priorities of this humanistic digitization and the role that technology and innovation must play to achieve a fairer society and a more resilient economy.

