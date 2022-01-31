Digitization MEP Miapetra Kumpula-Natri nominated as UN technology ambassador

The predecessor was forced to resign following an investigation into sexual harassment.

Finland has been set by a Member of the European Parliament Miapetra Kumpula-Natrin (sd) for the appointment of a UN Technology Ambassador to coordinate the expanding UN digital agenda. He is the joint Nordic candidate for the position.

The State Department reported on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“The potential of digitalisation for sustainable development is enormous. The UN has an important role to play in engaging countries and actors in co-operation to ensure everyone’s participation in a digital world,” says Kumpula-Natri in a tweet from the Foreign Ministry.

Information on the probable candidacy of Kumpula-Natri said Politico, the first to follow EU policy last week.

The technology ambassador has a nine-person office in New York. The appointment is made for one year at a time.

Bridge there is currently no director in the office because the Chilean diplomat, a technology ambassador appointed in January 2021 Fabrizio Hochschild had to resign early suspicions of mismanagement and sexual harassment.

According to HS, EU countries have a good chance of getting that ambassador.

Other There are at least EU candidates from Estonia and Italy. Estonia’s candidate is a former foreign minister and a current member of the European Parliament Marina Kaljurand.

India is also said to be a strong candidate for the post.