Detmold. Sound on, camera running: Laureen Peters draws a sketch on the wall with quick strokes. Cut: The sketch becomes a computer draft, then a prototype from the 3-D printer. Cut: Metal parts are drilled, milled and joined together according to the design of the young woman and another trainee. The new pepper mill is ready – end of the video.

Unfortunately, the good piece is not available to buy. It is a trainee project for the budding technical product designers at Weidmüller – like Laureen Peters. “That was fun. It was cool to be in front of the camera, ”says the young woman. She learns the profession in the first year of training.

In real professional life, product designers at the Detmold producer of industrial connection and automation technology ensure that terminal blocks and control cabinets are easy to operate, and that automation modules control machines – and that they look good too. With the video, the trainee helps her employer to recruit junior staff.

This is currently only possible online. The trade fairs have failed or are only taking place virtually. The school projects were canceled due to Corona. And the open day only took place digitally – but it also lasted two days, on which the trainees presented their professions on video and answered questions live in the chat.