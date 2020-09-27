Detmold. Sound on, camera running: Laureen Peters draws a sketch on the wall with quick strokes. Cut: The sketch becomes a computer draft, then a prototype from the 3-D printer. Cut: Metal parts are drilled, milled and joined together according to the design of the young woman and another trainee. The new pepper mill is ready – end of the video.
Unfortunately, the good piece is not available to buy. It is a trainee project for the budding technical product designers at Weidmüller – like Laureen Peters. “That was fun. It was cool to be in front of the camera, ”says the young woman. She learns the profession in the first year of training.
In real professional life, product designers at the Detmold producer of industrial connection and automation technology ensure that terminal blocks and control cabinets are easy to operate, and that automation modules control machines – and that they look good too. With the video, the trainee helps her employer to recruit junior staff.
This is currently only possible online. The trade fairs have failed or are only taking place virtually. The school projects were canceled due to Corona. And the open day only took place digitally – but it also lasted two days, on which the trainees presented their professions on video and answered questions live in the chat.
Over 900 participants joined the chat
“We were the first in our region to host such an online event,” says Eberhard Niggemann, who heads the Weidmüller Academy. The facility bundles all of the company’s educational activities: from student internships to training and customer training. “The effort was great, but we had a lot of positive feedback.”
Over 900 participants got involved. Some also came back later to get more information. This was preceded by a youth campaign on social media. Weidmüller was able to reach over 9,000 young people via Instagram and Facebook. “Many then applied to us,” says Niggemann happily. That’s why he’ll be up soon. Because Weidmüller will take on around 40 new trainees in 2020. “Our needs remain stable. Finding skilled workers is difficult and will be even more difficult. That has to do with demographic development. “
Even after Corona, Weidmüller wants to increasingly rely on virtual communication
Even if more presence will be possible again in the future, the Detmolders also want to rely on virtual communication. “We will do information days online and enable chats on job profiles and training processes,” said Niggemann. But this cannot replace a visit on site: “Especially in the commercial-technical professions, it is important to be at the machine and manufacture something yourself.”
