Digitization | First place for Finland in the digitalization comparison of the European Union

Finland has ranked first in the digitalization comparison of the European Union, says the Ministry of Finance.

Finland’s strengths have been mentioned in particular as comprehensive basic digital skills and long traditions in information and cyber security preparedness.

The digitization comparison compares the digital capability of each EU country and its development. After Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden took the next places in the comparison.

Finland has been at the top of the list for several years.