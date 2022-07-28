Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Digitization | First place for Finland in the digitalization comparison of the European Union

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The digitization comparison compares the digital capability of each EU country and its development.

Finland has ranked first in the digitalization comparison of the European Union, says the Ministry of Finance.

Finland’s strengths have been mentioned in particular as comprehensive basic digital skills and long traditions in information and cyber security preparedness.

The digitization comparison compares the digital capability of each EU country and its development. After Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden took the next places in the comparison.

Finland has been at the top of the list for several years.

#Digitization #place #Finland #digitalization #comparison #European #Union

See also  Olympic Games Corona-era condoms arouse wonder and amusement in the race village: “I thought I would hang them on the edge of the fireplace when I get home”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Thanks Seb | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.