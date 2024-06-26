The World Trade Organization (WTO) initiative called “Aid for Trade” can be a driver of economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable development, especially if it boosts digitalization and e-commerce between nations, says the WTO in a report released this Wednesday, 26th, which defines the priorities of the institutional program in 2024. According to the WTO, the initiative recommends that countries develop new partnerships for cooperation between nations. The institution states that it is necessary to improve transport and payment structures between countries, as a way of expanding transport capacity between economies and the pace of exports.



