Digitel is one of the main telecommunications services companies in Venezuela, whose main headquarters are located in the city of Caracas. What’s more, is the second operator in number of users with a total of 26.64% and it was the first company to use 4G in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.

How to contract plans

The telecommunications company decided to increase the rates for its users in 2021. At this time, you can only contract three activation plans: Radicall Plus (basic), followed by the Intelligent Plan Plus 500 MB and finally, the Intelligent Plan Plus 1.1 GB. Digitel offers various navigation packages. Steps to follow:

Access Digitel with your number and password Press to recharge or the option recharges and payments to third parties. Select the number to recharge and add the amount. Write the details of the card to use. Confirm the payment.

Cost of plans

According to the official website, the price of the plans increased by 100%, remaining as follows: