V.W CEO Herbert Diess trumps – with a battery cell network across Europe and better business results: Investors are cheering and making Volkswagen the most valuable listed company in Germany, even ahead of SAP.

But how far are the batteries really? Where does Tesla stand, what is the advantage of the Chinese? And how do the materials that make up the batteries change? And why is it about much more than the car?

Professor Dr. Maximilian Fichtner gives answers. He is one of the most prominent battery experts in Germany, conducts research at the Helmholtz Institute in Ulm and is the spokesman for the POLIS Cluster of Excellence, which stands for Post Lithium Storage.