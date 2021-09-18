The streaming service announces an enormous investment and reveals which content it wants to convince with. What consequences does this have for the competition with Disney, Apple & Co?

W.eltkriege, the most famous Austrian Empress, Matthias Schweighöfer and more: the American entertainment group Netflix wants to convince German-speaking viewers or keep them engaged with a variety of new locally produced content. The company also has a new headquarters in Berlin.

What’s behind it? What plan is the now legendary founder Reed Hastings pursuing? And how does the increasingly tough competition between Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney, all of which rely more on in-house productions, to stand out from the competition?