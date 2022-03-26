Artificial intelligence, new drive technologies and the worsening political situation in the world: Ilka Horstmeier, responsible for human resources on the BMW AG board, and Christoph Grote, head of the electronics division, discuss what the consequences will be for the group.

EOn the other hand, BMW has been a successful car company for decades with tens of thousands of employees, buyers and a firm place in the premium segment of the industry. On the other hand, new technologies such as artificial intelligence, new competitors such as Tesla and new global political tensions up to and including war pose enormous challenges for the people of Munich – and then the pandemic will not be over yet either.

How does the group deal with this? Which techniques can he and which not yet? How does software differ from the production of tangible car parts? And how does the group get top IT people that Google & Co are also recruiting? Ilka Horstmeier, who is responsible for human resources on the BMW AG Board of Management, and Christoph Grote, who heads the Electronics division, discuss all of this and more in this episode.