Digitalous | Finland drops in digital competition and government wastes opportunity to use EU stimulus package money, says F-Secure Siilasmaa

The government’s actions to promote digitalisation do not convince Risto Siilasmaa.

Finland threatens to lag further behind its competitors if it is unable to make better use of the opportunities offered by the new digital technology, says former chairman of the board of network equipment manufacturer Nokia and chairman of the security company F-Secure Risto Siilasmaa.

In his view, the state has a big role to play in promoting digitalisation, and Sanna Marinin (sd) the actions of the government do not convince Siilasmaa.

“The government is setting big goals far into the future, but the immediate actions are not such that they would credibly lead towards the goal,” Siilasmaa says.

For example, he takes the goal of increasing Finland’s research and development investments from the current 2.7 per cent to 4 per cent of GDP.

“Then the Academy of Finland’s money is cut in the frame dispute and the same amount of money is put into peat,” Siilasmaa says.

Also an example of a wasted opportunity is a plan made by the government on how the EUR 2.1 billion in grants from the EU recovery package to Finland will be used here.

At EU level, the goal is to devote a fifth of the money in the recovery package to promoting digitalisation. In the plan made by the government, EUR 217 million, or about ten per cent, has been allocated to the digitization section. In addition, EUR 100 million will be directed to the development of digital services in the social and health sectors, and EUR 75 million to research and development funding. In total, this makes EUR 392 million, or almost 20% of the package.

Siilasmaa criticizes the fact that one of the largest digitalisation projects named in the plan is the renewal of VR’s train access control system. The government is directing EUR 85 million for this. Correspondingly, EUR 25 million of the package will be directed to the development of future technologies such as 6g networks, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“This is a running cost for individual operators that does not in any way have a multiplier effect. VR should be able to operate like a company and manage its own maintenance investments, ”says Siilasmaa.

According to Siilasmaa, the money set aside for VR could have been directed to universities or through Tekes to companies’ innovation subsidies, which would also have had a multiplier effect on society at large.

Siilasmaan The concern is that if Finland does not succeed in reaping the full benefits of the new digital technology, economic growth will lag behind the other Nordic countries.

“We have to change our attitude towards technology,” he says.

Harnessing the benefits of digital technology requires, for example, legislation to ensure that articles written in ancient times do not inadvertently impede the exploitation of new technology.

However, Siilasmaa also appeals to Finnish small and medium-sized enterprises to invest in new technology. He is a signatory to a petition published today urging companies to understand the importance of digital investment and calling for radically greater R&D investment. The signatories also include the Chairman of the Board of Ensto and the Technology Industry Marjo Miettinen.

“We now need fast-growing SMEs,” says Siilasmaa.

“Finland will be a very knowledge-dependent economy in the future, and we must recognize the growing role of technology in industries that are not traditionally a technology sector,” says Siilasmaa.