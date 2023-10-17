The United States Department of State (DOS), through the Office of Consular Affairs, is developing the capability to issue a Digital Visa Authorization (DVA, for its acronym in English), instead of the traditional visa printed and placed in applicants’ passports. However, the benefit will not apply to all visa categories.

The US Embassy in Dublin is in the midst of piloting DVA, but only with a small number of K-1 visas. If everything goes as planned, the digital visa will be expanded to other sections of the immigration permit.

This type of visa will help travelers get on their journeys faster: “The US Customs and Border Protection Document Validation program will digitally notify airlines when a traveler has valid travel credentials, including a DVA “, according to the DOS statement.

From the authorities’ perspective, the US Embassy in Dublin is an ideal location to carry out this initial DVA pilot: “Thanks to the ingenuity of the consular section of our embassy there, the presence of the CBP pre-inspection in the Dublin Airport and the participation of airlines that fly directly from Dublin to the US and are already enrolled in the CBP Document Validation program.”

Where has the Digital Visa Authorization pilot been carried out?

DOS is conducting this pilot test with K-1 visas, as they are single-use visas and will only be issued to travelers who plan to travel directly from Dublin to the North American country. Additional information about the DVA program will be provided as it develops.

The implementation of a DVA in place of the traditional paper visa marks a significant advancement in the way visas to enter the United States are managed and issued. This new approach aims to make the visa application and approval process be more efficient and secure, while adapting to the changing needs of travelers and digital technologies.

DVA is initially being tested with a small number of K-1 visas, which are given to the fiancés or fiancees of U.S. citizens who plan to marry and live in the United States. The reason behind this initial choice lies in the nature of these visas, which are single-use and intended for travelers who intend to travel directly from Dublin to the United States. This allows for a more controlled testing process.

The DVA is based on the United States Customs and Border Protection Document Validation (CBP), which will digitally notify airlines when a traveler has valid travel credentials, including DVA. This has the potential to streamline the boarding process and improve efficiency at airports.

