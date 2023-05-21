Nowadays anyone can create a hyper-realistic porn video with artificial intelligence (AI). You only need a photo of any person, an email and between 10 and 50 dollars. These are the requirements of the already existing 96 apps to “get convincing deep nudes” unlimited for one year. “It will be a piece of cake to add someone to a porn scene,” says one of the best-known apps on its website, with 1.5 million monthly visits. “It is the best of the best because of how easy and powerful it is,” describes another. It is precisely this ease of generating content without consent and disseminating it that worries experts in the region so much, where digital gender violence is just becoming a crime in several Latin American countries and where the commitment to preventing these behaviors is even more volatile.

The perverse use of social networks and virtual reality opened the debate on whether or not to classify these behaviors that mainly affect women; since, in countries like Mexico, they respond to 89% of the victims. Generative artificial intelligence has reopened the discussion: Is turning the abusive use of intimate images into a crime the solution? For María Camila Correa Flórez, professor of Criminal Law at the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, it is only a small part: “Comprehensive public policies are needed that prevent, not only punish. Criminal law can intervene up to a point: so that people understand that it is a crime. Still, it’s a good first step.”

Colombia, however, has one of the least guaranteeing laws on the continent in this matter. Next to Nicaragua and Venezuela, online gender violence is not included in any legal framework. The production or distribution of sexual images without consent is not a crime, although some criminal figures – extortion or computer or hate crime – can be used to punish these behaviors in exceptional cases.

In Argentina and Chile, on the other hand, there is a more protectionist legal framework for girls, boys and adolescents, but there is a huge gap in the defense of the rights of adult women. Brazil has criminalized the non-consensual distribution of intimate images since 2018 and Peru also incorporated the crimes of online sexual harassment and blackmail into its Penal Code. Mexico has been one of the countries most concerned with violence against women online and has a large package of federal and state reforms to sanction these practices, known as the Olimpia Law, in honor of Olimpia Coral Melo, a victim in 2014 of the dissemination unauthorized release of a video with sexual content.

However, despite pioneering legislation in Mexico, this crime remains elusive. “You can have laws and elements, but the materialization of the sentence is the most difficult,” says Elvia Karina Ramírez Juárez, a Mexican litigation lawyer, by video call. “It sounds very nice on paper, but getting these videos to be downloaded from the network is very unlikely. The gap between paper and reality is very long”. Julio César Bonilla Gutiérrez, Citizen Commissioner of the Institute of Transparency of Mexico City acknowledges that “there is still a long way to go”: “Although the legislation represents progress, to better combat cyberbullying, the reforms have to improve a lot. The danger of doing nothing is that digital violence often turns physical.”

Women who do not report

With or without criminalization, to date, very few cases of online gender violence have been resolved by the courts in the region. The lack of jurisprudence is a consequence of bureaucracy in the complaint mechanisms, fear of re-victimization and feelings of shame and distrust in judicial authorities and their lack of technical knowledge. “The obstacles to prosecute violence against women on and offline are the same: women still do not report because they do not believe them or continue to think that it is a matter of the couple’s privacy,” explains Luz Patricia Mejía, Technical Secretary of the Follow-up Mechanism of the Convention of Belém do Pará. “The only thing different is that the technology is moving too fast.”

Public policies, criminal sanctions and conversations with the big platforms. These are some of the premises that Mejía proposes to regulate artificial intelligence in gender matters. “We have to be prepared for debates that have never taken place, such as that freedom of expression, which is the pillar of democracy, cannot continue to be untouchable. We are towards the transition of a new world that forces us to rethink these models”. And he adds: “States have a more limited capacity than Twitter and Meta to really regulate. You would have to engage globally with applications. There’s no other way”.

Cecilia Celeste Danesi, UPSA researcher and author of The Algorithm Empire suggests that regulation is closer to information than to prohibition: “The proposals being promoted by the European Union and the United States involve putting a watermark that informs that the generated content is false; this is also linked to the right to be informed of consumers”. She and she adds: “AI could even be part of the solution if it is used to find this content.”

For Katya Vera Morales, gender expert officer of the Cybersecurity Program of the Organization of American States (OAS), it is necessary to put the victims at the center of policies: “Many of them do not want to denounce and go through the entire process of revictimization that this usually entails. Sometimes, they just want their photos to stop being distributed, the content removed, the sextortion to stop… We have to ask ourselves, what does access to justice mean for the victims? And, based on the answers we get, design a course of action.”

Complaints in networks

Although the judicial complaints do not yet include this threat, dozens of women have criticized on social networks having been victims of generative AI. “The law [Olimpia] it should be made to compensate and care for the victims. And it’s not doing it. They have to go after the servers. It is true that stopping the flow does not stop the damage, but it limits it,” explains Eri Gutiérrez, content creator and technology specialist, by phone. “The data generated in the applications stays on the servers and these are increasingly perfecting the technique so that the ‘user’ has a broader repertoire. You see horrible things on the deepweb…”.

“It’s incredibly easy to create the most attractive girls with just a few words… and they’ll do whatever you tell them to. Go crazy!”. A forum that compares “fake porn” or fictitious porn apps, gives a very high score to an application that creates sexy avatars of women, with photos provided by the user. The only ‘but’ is that so that the images it produces are not blurry “you have to subscribe”. This one costs less than 10 dollars. Ramírez, a Mexican litigator, believes that the key to these cases lies in demonstrating responsibility: “And only analysts are having this enormous debate, not politicians. In Mexico there has never been a restriction on apps or social networks. And, honestly, I don’t see it close.

Our recommendations of the week:

And a suggestion to finish:

👩🏻‍💼A woman to follow: Raquel Bernal

Raquel Bernal, rector of the Universidad de los Andes. Santiago Mesa

By Lorraine Arroyo

Rachel Bernal She is the first rector of the Universidad de los Andes, one of the most important in Colombia. As she herself said in a recent speech during the 2023 graduation ceremony, she is after 75 years of history and 23 men who have held that position. According to her own account, if she got it, it was because her parents did a “good job” of empowering her since she was little. And so she grew up believing that anything was possible: she graduated in Economics from the Universidad de los Andes and received a PhD from New York University. But she recognized in that speech, reaching that position has not been easy and neither has it been easy to be a leader in an environment that is still very masculine.

I recommend you see the full speech on youtube. In it, she shows what gender inequality looks like in Latin America and encourages her students to seek equality for everyone. But, above all, he makes a powerful plea for a different way of leadership in the face of the challenges he has experienced in his position. Here he left that fragment of the speech:

“Sometimes, I confess, I feel the need to suppress myself in order to fit into this role. Even other women sometimes tell me that I need to be more vehement and that I shouldn’t accept mistakes because it makes me look weak. It’s taken me a while to understand that if I do it, no one wins. I think everyone benefits from different and even complementary leadership styles. Interestingly, I don’t think all men prefer a stronger organizational style. Where mistakes are not accepted and excessively assertive conversation is always preferable to active listening. I have been told by colleagues of mine that it is sometimes exhausting for them too. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor of the United States Supreme Court said that ‘We must not confuse kindness with lack of character.’ That means that when women exercise leadership from who we are and feel, we change the work environment in ways that are also beneficial to men.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country