The lockdown for vaccinated people falls. The federal government is behind schedule with its digital vaccination certificate. A deliberate oversight, says Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Germany is happy that the vaccination campaign is picking up speed – and Merkel’s coalition has finally made the effort to give back some of their rights to those who have been vaccinated and recovered. But the next embarrassment is already peeping around the corner: the government commissioned the digital vaccination certificate too late, with which citizens can use their mobile phones to prove that they pose no threat. It shouldn’t be ready until the end of June. The result: the next mess of papers, this time with the yellow vaccination booklets, fear of mass counterfeiting and the worry that Germany will stumble across European freedom of travel from June onwards.

That’s fine with the Chancellor. She slowed the EU vaccination certificate so that it squealed. Chancellery Minister Braun did not even want to allow the German vacation until August. But seriously: Should everyday life after Corona be organized in this way, in which life is restarted, beer gardens and hotels open, but only with tests plus registration plus endless paperwork?

Digital vaccination passport – and that only at pressure from the EU

From Brussels, of all places, where not only experts are at work, there are pointed comments: Spahn’s idea that pharmacies should now transfer (possibly fake) data from the yellow vaccination booklet to the digital vaccination pass does not come from the EU. Other countries have long since digitized their national health systems. That’s where things go. It is embarrassing that in Berlin only in the eighth month of the pandemic, when other countries were already managing the post-corona period with enthusiasm, pondered on a cell phone vaccination pass, and only after pressure from the EU.

But we know the pattern and the digital blindness of our country: The contact tracking app still does not exist today. Instead, the permanent lockdown was declared to be without an alternative. It’s true: this virus pushed everyone to their limits, including politics. But with all “driving on sight” it would not have been forbidden to waste a few thoughts on how we organize our lives when Corona gradually disappears.