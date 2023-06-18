Forum The impact of disinformation in the digital age, in Bogotá, on June 6, 2023. HURRY

Successive industrial revolutions have had a transformative effect on our societies. Since the 19th century, people’s life expectancy has doubled, medicines have been invented that improve our quality of life, we are much more connected, educated, and a vast majority of us are living in democracies. At the same time, rivers and cities were polluted, native populations were decimated, geopolitical conflicts were generated that led to wars on an unimagined scale, and the distance between the global north and south grew like never before.

Today we are in the midst of a new revolution: the digital one. This phenomenon has brought enormous benefits in communication, facilitating trade, increasing productivity, and proliferating information and knowledge. Currently, with the development that we are seeing in artificial intelligence, metaverses and Web 3, a new era is opening up that allows decentralized technologies, the automation of complex processes and the habitability of virtual spaces applied to activities and on a scale never thought before.

Symmetrically exponential are the challenges presented to us. We find ourselves with systems whose algorithms have gender, diversity and racialized population biases that affect their job opportunities or their rights in the face of judicial processes. Automations based on artificial intelligence with the potential expulsion of millions of people from their jobs. The manipulation of information and proliferation of hate messages distorting public debate. Yes with our likes and “sharing” companies can anticipate our preferences, imagine the potential impact on the metaverse where VR devices also capture our gestures and emotions. Likewise, the challenge presented by surveillance systems with the potential for social control and discrimination. And, no less, the disruptive and addictive psychological impact that social networks have mainly on youth.

In addition, there is also a global north advantage in these technologies. For example, almost 70% of the investment in AI is made in the United States, and the IDB estimates that the benefits of these technologies will be 3-4 times greater in developed countries. Likewise, companies like Apple, Microsoft, Meta or Google have a market capitalization equivalent to the GDP of medium-sized countries, and an even greater power of influence and investment. In other words, the disconnect between the global north and the global south is tending to increase in the digital age.

All these phenomena impact on such a scale that they put our own social fabric, our democracies and even the global geopolitical order at stake. Matters too important to be left in the hands of businessmen and private investors.

The first thing we must do is take the bull by the horns. Today, companies and multilateral organizations promote “ethical” frameworks for the development of artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies. This is not enough. Like any activity with a social impact, it has to be regulated to ensure that it responds to rights, inclusion and sustainability. It is necessary to create agencies and autonomous regulatory bodies with a national scope and with global standards. The “Wild West” sustained under a libertarian philosophy that poses a false dichotomy between innovation and social benefit cannot continue to be allowed.

Likewise, a qualitative leap must be made in the global south of investment in substantive connectivity, especially rural; in the implementation of differentiated policies for vulnerable populations; in STEM skills and competencies, including underrepresented populations; and the development of value chains for the development of products and services that allow them to access global markets.

We also need to include universities, unions and civil society in the process of designing, controlling and monitoring the impact of technologies. Participatory mechanisms such as public consultations to provide input and comments on public policies; citizen panels and advisory boards; and awareness education campaigns, can be very useful tools to achieve this.

The good news is that many of the elements are already present. There is a proliferation of feminist movements that produce technologies that mainstream the gender approach. An example is the AymurAI initiative in Latin America that produces data on gender violence based on court rulings. O Papa Reo, an initiative in New Zealand that seeks to make the Maori language and culture visible through data science. Likewise, there are university networks that produce talent; organizations that promote open data and algorithmic ethics; governments and development banks with resources to invest in projects; and companies with technological development with leadership in various branches.

The challenge is in articulating these efforts. No single government, company, or community has the technical capacity, financial muscle, or legitimacy to take such measures alone. It can only be achieved with a great Digital Transformation Pact that puts people at the center, and stops taking technological developments as sectoral issues, so that they become central axes of respect for people’s rights, the inclusion of vulnerable sectors and the social and environmental sustainability of their activities.

This pact requires a multilevel effort to connect the parties: it must include multilateral spaces and development agencies; governments, universities, companies, social movements, unions and invest energy in generating the necessary agreements and efforts. Only in this way will it be possible to have the strength and legitimacy to ensure that the digital revolution is also an instrument of rights and improvement of the quality of life of people in every corner of the planet. Paradoxically, this pact is a strictly analog effort.

The ideas in this note were presented at the forum The Impact of Disinformation in the Digital Age organized by EL PAÍS América and Prisa América on June 6 in Bogotá. Matias Bianchi He is Global Director of Southern Affairs.

