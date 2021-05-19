Breaking down the silos, those walls that divide the most vertical organizations. Align all departments and their members with the purpose of the company and its clients. Encourage collaboration between teams in attractive ecosystems that bring out the best ideas. Promote creativity and adaptability as an integrative way that helps improve the profitability of the project. Put the focus on people so that they become agents and actors of the digital transformation.

These are some of the ideas put on the table by the heads of large multinationals such as Accenture, Iberdrola, Siemens, ITP, the pharmaceutical company Merck, Petronor, or the University of Deusto, in a moderated debate on the 13th by Tomás López and organized by Retina in collaboration with Accenture. They all answered the same question: How to make the digital transformation become the engine that drives the teams, and that manages to tune in with the functions and systems within each industrial project. All this, moreover, not at any given moment, but at a crossroads marked by the health, economic and social crisis generated by Covid19, and on the eve of the arrival of the expected European Next funds, perhaps one of the last trains to face and accelerate that transformation.

The Industry X Lead for Iberia at Accenture, Javier Rodríguez, is clear that people are key in this process. In his opinion, beyond the remarkable and demonstrated capacity of Spanish companies for innovation, it is necessary to achieve the involvement of all teams: “The united parts are those that accompany success, but there is a part of transformation that affects people. We have to make them ambassadors for all these technologies ”.

In line with your work Digital transformation: Together is better, in which Rodríguez analyzes the steps that several companies have taken to maintain the transformation in the midst of a pandemic, the Accenture manager believes that the time has come to move from testing to the implementation of “industrial digitization plans”, and pick up speed cruise.

It is about seizing the moment and turning the crisis into an opportunity. Aware that the pandemic has pushed “almost overnight” companies to use collaborative technologies that were already there, the global head of Systems for Networks and Generation at Iberdrola, Ignacio Canales, shares that the transformation “has transcended to the teams to the point of becoming a new culture of teamwork ”. None of the speakers had doubts: “If we do not accompany the technological process with the entire staff, this development is only going to be an experiment,” concluded the Director of Product Management of Digital Ventures Lab at Siemens Gamesa, Sergio Domínguez.

But who and how is this cultural change managed within companies? How is the transition from vertical to associative, horizontal and more collaborative structures articulated and accelerated? Isn’t turning people into actors of change a bumpy roadmap?

A part of the knowledge that the University accumulates is that of proximity to the new generations who are called to lead this great leap. The Vice Dean of Deusto Engineering, Pablo García Bringas, explains that the new generations are much more “free-thinking” than those of the late last century. In a kind of warning to sailors, García defines the new professional profile and what they are looking for. “They do not have the priority of salary, they need to be seduced by the impact of the project, we have a more liquid talent that responds to a different reality,” he warns. “And we have to make them shine” in those industrial ecosystems, he proposes.

For Petronor’s Digitization Project Manager, Itziar Landa, it is almost an internal revolution in which the company has to guide new talents, but also provide them with purpose and enough space to emerge. “In companies with a vertical structure, generational innovation does not come. That brilliant person in five years is camouflaged in the thinking of the company. They need space to be able to break the seams and carry out their ideas in a value chain of people and teams ”.

Pharmaceuticals know a lot about managing the chaos of creativity in troubled times. They have had to run a lot and endure a lot of pressure with the health crisis. Merck’s Director of Digital and Innovation, Alejandro Expósito, explains it with an example. “Out of every 10,000 molecules that we investigate, only one works and with an average investment of 2,000 million. All areas work together with a purpose ”that can be summed up in a question: Is this going to generate value for the patient? For Exposito, all teams from all companies, from each and every corner of Spain must have a common purpose: the customer.

If before the transformations were designed by the top management, now the best thing is to offer channels so that they run from below and horizontally, taking advantage of all possible synergies, including collaboration with the public sector. For the director of Technology Development at ITP Aero, Jaime Fernández Castañeda, the aid from the EU, which will be added to that of the central and regional governments, at a lower level, will be another key factor. “Recovery funds are unique, and they are going to mark a change in direction. In other words, the driving companies are not alone. We have the University, the public sector, and this is essential ”, he assures.

Everyone believes that this overlap with the University as an institution, with the public sector and with the massive use of new technologies, from Artificial Intelligence, to 5G, through Edge Computing or voice recognition, and of course the new ones. Energy storage systems, in collaboration with all technologies, will drive the transformation of companies to face the future with greater guarantees of success. “We are going to a world of digital twins, a model that will need all the technologies to model the world” sums up the head of Accenture.

The unknowns are, as always, many, including cyberattacks. In a changing world and in a Europe that has to grit its teeth and wonder why it continues to have significant technological deficits compared to the United States or China, the main bet has to be people. The person in charge of Deusto has no doubts. “The best technology is human creativity. Organizations have to let them play. This is more about people than technology ”, summarizes García Bringas.