Of Roger Corcella

Survey by the Life Science Innovation Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic. The most widespread internationally, for anxiety and addictions, diabetes, obesity, rheumatic diseases. However, many obstacles still remain

In the last five years, digital therapies have been heard more and more often. And the vast majority of patients promote them and would be willing to use them. As long as it was the doctor who prescribed them and they didn’t have to bear a cost. The research conducted by theLife Science Innovation Observatory from the School of Management, Polytechnic of Milanwhich will be presented on July 13 (10-13 also in streaming, upon registration

here). The patients are those of the associations that participated in the survey, including AISC, Alleanza Malattie Rare, APMARR, FAND, FederASMA and Onconauti.

In particular, i48% of patients would not be willing to pay any amount and almost a quarter say they are ready to support an expense not exceeding 100 euros for a treatment lasting 90 dayswhich is the average treatment time for digital therapies currently on the market in other countries.

What are digital therapies? Not the apps «Among the many innovations that are reshaping the life sciences industry, digital plays an ever more fundamental role, enabling the development of new products and services that improve and revolutionize patient care and support methods» explains Chiara Sgarbossa, director of the Life Science Innovation Observatory.

«In this scenario, digital therapies (DTx) represent solutions with high innovative potential – he continues -. To be approved, the DTx must provide evidence of clinical efficacy and the consequent certification and authorization by the regulatory bodies. A recent ISO standard has defined digital therapies as products that generate and deliver evidence-based medical interventions, with demonstrable positive therapeutic impacts on patient health, and produce real-world outcomes. DTx are therefore used in the context of an illness, a pathology or following a trauma. They do not fit this definition those devices whose use can help the achievement or maintenance of well-being in general, as in the case of Health apps».

The census of Dtx To outline the state of the art of digital therapies currently on the market in other countries, the Life Science Innovation Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic carried out a census of the solutions developed at an international level, with the aim of mapping the main characteristics of the services offered and the business models adopted by the respective providers. The results demonstrate how DTx are applicable to different therapeutic areas. However, most of the digital therapies considered offer solutions in the psychiatric area (47%), mainly for managing anxiety and addictions. The wide range of solutions in the mental health field is linked to the functioning mechanism of many DTxes, which is often based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) which aims to identify and correct the dysfunctional behaviors that are the basis of various pathologies. Also significant is the presence of applications in the field of endocrinology (11%), aimed at patients suffering from obesity or diabetes, and rheumatology (10%), for the treatment of chronic pain.

How digital therapies are "administered". «The mode of delivery more widespread (more than one out of two) is the so-called stand-alonewhich provides for the use of DTx independently – says Emanuele Lettieri, scientific director of the Life Science Innovation Observatory -. Alternatively, the digital device is associated with a drug treatment, usually with the aim of optimizing it by increasing its effectiveness and adherence (about 25%), or together with medical devices (e.g. wearables). In this second case, we often talk about digital therapies around the pill to underline its synergistic use with more traditional treatments, for example pharmacological. In the end, considering the purposes of the DTxit is possible to identify two categories: the solutions that have the purpose of ccure the pathology for which they are used or those that are intended to improve managementand a disease or the patient's state of health in the context of the treatment. The DTx analyzed are divided quite equally between the two categories».

The barriers that limit the diffusion of Dtx Digital therapies, although promising, pose a series of challenges that will have to be faced in the near future especially in Italy. To date, there is no clear legal and regulatory framework that provides for their reimbursement as is the case in other contexts. For this reason, although the opportunities associated with digital therapies are high and the players in the Life Science ecosystem are very interested, there are some critical elements that could slow down their diffusion on a large scale.

«Thanks to the research conducted in collaboration with Confindustria Medical Devices and Farmindustria – says Chiara Sgarbossa -, the supply companies (e.g. pharma medtech) report almost unanimously as the main element of difficulty is the current absence of reimbursement of the solution by the National Health Service which, according to them, should play a key role for the payment (and sustainability) of the digital therapies produced. From their point of view, there are also others barriers related to the regulatory and normative sphereincluding the limited clarity of the Italian regulatory context (87%) and del clinical evaluation process necessary (71%), as well as the complexity deriving from the‘data usage collected by the DTx for reasons related to privacy (65%)».

What do the doctors think Healthcare professionals also identify regulatory uncertainty as a major barrier: three quarters of specialist doctors – involved in the research of the Observatory thanks to the collaboration with AMD, AME, PKE and SIMFER – they would prescribe digital therapy if the regulatory framework were clearer. Furthermore, among the factors that would increase the propensity to prescribe a digital therapy, the demonstration of a high level of clinical evidence is relevant (an element recognized by 76% of specialist doctors).

“With the aim of overcoming the current regulatory limits and encouraging the development of such solutions in Italy, in May 2023 a Parliamentary Intergroup for digital health and digital therapies was set upi with a Technical-Scientific Committee (CTS) in support. This demonstrates that there is also strong interest on the part of the institutions in these issues», continues the director of the Observatory.

The challenges to face Digital therapies, therefore, in recent years are establishing themselves as technologies capable of offering a new approach towards the treatment of various diseases, proving to be a useful tool for both the patient and healthcare professionals. “There are, however, numerous challenges that must be addressed so that digital therapies can establish themselves at an Italian level, but also internationally – concludes Emanuele Lettieri -: the scalability of the solutions: the widespread diffusion of DTx would require a significant cultural and organizational change, which should be included in the impact assessment in HTA studies; data collection and valorisation: it is important to develop systems suitable for the collection, management and analysis of the data generated by these solutions and to understand how to enable the secondary use of the data; the role of doctors in the distribution model: in order for DTx to be used by patients, doctors must be properly informed and trained so that they can understand its benefits and limitations; the need to rethink traditional business models in an innovative wayfor example through a platform-based approach, which makes it possible to identify the various actors involved in the provision of the service and the respective exchanges of value».