“Look over the bow” is the title of the sixteenth edition of Living roomthe annual event promoted by Mix-Milan Internet eXchange, which will be held in Milan on 29 November in the setting of the Teulié Military School, in the city centre. Launched in 2007, the Salotto represents an occasion for meeting, discussion and networking for operators in the sector, capable of attracting today on the subject of digital

And and not only over 500 managers, technicians and journalists of the sector Telcos in Italy.

The agenda will open with greetings from Alessandro Talotta, MIX President, Colonel Gianluigi D’Ambrosio, commander of the Teuliè Military School, and Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan. Two panels will then follow, with the participation of various institutional representatives and prominent figures in the economic and technological panorama, moderated by Enrico Pagliarini of Radio 24. In the first session, introduced by the keynote speech by Gianfilippo Mancini, CEO of Sorgenia, the strategies adopted by companies in the TLC sector to address the current energy crisis.

The second panel will see the return of Gerard Pogorel, Professor of Economics Emeritus Institut Polytechnique de Paris, Telecom Paris who will open the debate on infrastructure, Cloud and Cybersecurity. Among others, Massimiliano Capitanio, Agcom Commissioner, will participate in the discussion; Nicola Procaccini, Environment and Energy Manager, Fratelli d’Italia; Sherif Rizkalla, CEO Stack EmeaA Italy, Federico Protto, CEO Retelit, Vincenzo Scarlato, Director of Marketing Irideos, Marco Arioli, CTO Eolo, and Gilberto Di Pietro, Chairman Fiber Telecom.