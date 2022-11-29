A few more days and then the digital terrestrial channels will switch to the new protocol. Let’s see what to do to continue watching television.

December will be a month of great news for Italian television, intended as a signal. In fact, the definitive transition to the new standard will take place in a few days DTT which will leave those who have not yet adapted in the dark.

The transition from the protocol Dvb-T1 to Dvb-T2 it started several months ago but the digital channels, both Rai and Mediaset continued to broadcast even with the old protocol. So for those who hadn’t yet adapted to the new standard, there weren’t any major problems.

Now however, starting from December 21st the definitive switch off will take place, already programmed for some time with all the channels Rai and Mediaset which will only be seen in high definition with the new Dvb-T2 standard. In reality, from the 21st there are still a few days to be able to adapt given that the very final date of detachment is the January 1, 2023.

From that day on, either you have a latest generation television capable of reading the new signal or you will have to buy one decoders to continue watching television.

How to understand if our TV is already enabled by default to read the new protocol? just go to the channels 100 for Rai and 200 for Mediaset. If the TV is enabled, a blue background with text should appear on the screen “Hevc Main10 Test”. If not then it means that the TV is not enabled.

At that point we either buy a new latest generation television, or a decoder to connect to the old device. It is a decoder very similar to the one we bought years ago when there was the first transition from analog TV to digital TV.

With the new protocol, the signal will arrive even clearer and in high definition for an even more pleasant user experience.