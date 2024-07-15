New digital terrestrial from September 2024: here’s what’s changing

It’s going almost unnoticed, but The final stage for the implementation of the new digital terrestrial standards will start on September 1sta transition that began in 2019, that is, almost six years ago to free up the 700 MHz frequencies now occupied by mobile telephony. The last step concerns the abandonment of the signal transmission technology known as DVB-T to move to DVB-T2. But while the abandonment, in 2022, of the old Mpeg2 video encoding for Mpeg 4 had been soft for users, since it was no longer supported only by TV models purchased before 2010, this last step will be more painful.

It is estimated that there are 8 million families who have devices at home that are no longer able to tune in. According to some data from Auditel and Censis, it would be even worse. In fact, 57% of Italian families have devices at home that are not able to decode the Dvb-T2 signal. These are fairly recent TVs as they were on sale until 2017-2018. To check if your home TV is updated, just type the channel number 558 on your remote control, the Rai Sport channel that already broadcasts with the new technology. If the channel is unavailable, because the TV cannot tune in, there are two possibilities: buy a new TV or decoder. This is the cheapest way but certainly the most inconvenient since then the remote controls become two. It should be emphasized that no adjustments to the antenna are needed and that, obviously, the reception of TV channels from satellite is not affected by this step. Furthermore, for a few months, the transmissions will be in simulcast, that is with the two technologies, but of course it is better to check immediately whether the television at home is compatible with DVB-T2 or not.

Obviously all devices purchased from 2019 onwards are compatible while older ones will need the decoder. Alternatively, you can decide to watch TV channels directly in streaming through your PC or apps available on tablets, smartphones or smart TVs (some of the so-called old TVs can still be connected to the network). The problem is that in streaming you cannot see all the channels and the entire schedule present on digital terrestrial. However, there are several platforms that offer a wide range of Italian channels in streaming.