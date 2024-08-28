New digital terrestrial, the DVB-T2 era begins: what changes and how to adapt to the new standard

Today, August 28, 2024, the transition to the new digital terrestrial with the standard DVB-T2. The goal is to provide better video quality for users with new high definition programs and a series of accessory services. Those who have a television purchased after December 22, 2018 You don’t have to worry, the device is already compatible with the new digital terrestrial. All others will have to change tv or buy a decoder.

The first change concerns the three channels of the Raiwhich from today will only broadcast in high definition with the standard DVB-T2We are talking about Rai Storia HD, Rai Radio 2 Visual HD And Rai School HD. Other channels like Rai 4, Rai Premium and RaiNews 24, but also Rai 1 HD, Rai 2 HD And Rai 3 HD you can continue to see them in standard definition. By connecting to Rai 3 HD on the channel 503 you will be able to see the weekly rotation TGR of Lazio, Piedmont, Lombardy and Campania. In any case you will have to retune. Once this operation is done you will also have RaiNews24 HD.

We remind you that the Decoder bonus at home allows the over 70 with a pension treatment less than 20 thousand euros per year to receive a decoder directly at home for the new digital terrestrial. You can request it in Post Officecalling the 800 776 883 or on the site www.prenotazionedecodertv.itYou have until October 31, 2024while stocks last.