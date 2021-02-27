When the United Arab Emirates set its sights on the knowledge economy, according to what was stated in the “Emirates Vision 2021” and “The UAE Centennial 2071”, it was aware of the value of the knowledge economy, information technology and digital technologies in enhancing the well-being of community members and facilitating them with access to services. Variety enables them to accomplish their various tasks easily. And when the Corona pandemic emerged and spread at the global level, the state realized, more than ever before, that digital technologies have become the most feasible means of dealing with the repercussions of the pandemic in the social and economic fields and levels of individuals and residents, and the most capable tool for achieving sustainable development goals.

These principles were recently emphasized by the UAE, during a statement made by His Excellency Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development, before the 59th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development, which was held hypothetically, under the title: “Just social transformation towards sustainable development: The role of digital technologies in social development and achieving the well-being of all. ”She said:“ Digital technologies play an important role in accelerating the achievement of the sustainable development goals, provided they are easily accessible and affordable, to ensure the achievement of the maximum possible ambitions. This condition, which the UAE considers the importance of its availability, to ensure that our digital ambitions are achieved to the maximum extent possible, carries several humanitarian connotations: The first is to affirm the principle of social justice that must be met, so that everyone has access to these technologies and be able to use them. The second is that the UAE knows very well that there are countries and social groups that do not have access to digital technologies, due to the difficult living conditions, and the weak technical and network supplies needed to obtain these technologies, which has negatively affected their access to the necessary services in the sectors of education, work, health, and others. . As for the third indication, it is related to its main priorities based on strengthening the necessary structures to promote innovation and support digital transformation. In front of the United Nations Committee for Social Development, “perish” indicated that the UAE has made achievements in this field, by adopting “new technologies”. And the emerging as a basis for its development approach, to promote social and human development for all, improve the quality of life, and create an unprecedented business environment that put it in a pioneering position, even before the spread of the pandemic, in addition to “embracing innovators and creative thinkers, to motivate them to develop their knowledge and skills in technical fields. And knowledge, and encourage innovation and investment in research and development, and the adoption of pioneering technologies ».

The UAE has linked all its strategies to a basic goal, which is to achieve the goals set out in the ‘Sustainable Development 2030’ agenda, which seeks to make knowledge a major tool for human progress, growth and development, which was expressed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. And international cooperation, by saying: “I am confident that we in the United Arab Emirates have the mindset and innovative systems that are being applied on the ground to make a real difference towards achieving the sustainable development goals. We pledge ourselves and future generations that our dreams will be big and that we strive to achieve them.”

* From the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.