Any artifact that seems to perform certain tasks better than humans do begins by arousing fear or enthusiasm, generally excessive, threatens to replace us or promises to free us, and ends by placing us before the challenge of thinking about what is specifically human in those tasks. Is it possible to have a less hysterical relationship with the digital world? If the so-called artificial intelligence did what the human brain does, there would be reasons to exult or to worry, but the truth is that they are two powers that, despite their name, look very little alike and collaborate more than compete. The promises of ChatGPT have reawakened the expectations of artificial general intelligence, “singularity” (John von Neumann), “super-intelligence” (Bostrom) or “digital supremacism” (Balkin); that is, the likelihood that machines can match and even improve human intelligence. Based on the fact that artificial intelligence systems are getting smarter, it is assumed that there will come a time when they reach the level of human intelligence. The self-learning capacity of artificial intelligence would allow an optimization for which it would no longer need the intervention of the human programmer. The question is not knowing when this overcoming will take place and by virtue of what principle such a prediction can be made, not even if it is something desirable, but rather what kind of intelligence we are talking about, because perhaps there is a mistake from the beginning. It may happen that there is no rivalry, competition or threat of substitution because ultimately they are two different intelligences. Artificial intelligence only simulates some specific aspects of human intelligence, but it does not carry out all the tasks of human intelligence, which is not only calculation and speed, but also comprehension and reflection. The announcers of the future sorpasso are not talking about integral intelligence, but about the analytical capacities of instrumental intelligence, from a narrowly empirical, calculating epistemology that ignores the historical context of human life. Computers solve well issues that are well defined, subject to strict rules, that can be mathematized, that can be elaborated with logical and statistical criteria. The superiority of the machines is clear when it comes to calculations such as orientation by reference to the corresponding satellites, games that are not based on breaking the rules, but on their correct application. But making a joke, understanding a simple thought, or metaphorically combining different semantic realms requires capabilities other than second-order predicate logic. A critique of algorithmic reason would be based on this limitation of the field of validity of the calculable. The human intelligence supposedly challenged by artificial intelligence is not only implementation or effectiveness in relation to the achievement of certain objectives, but the reflection that identifies the objectives that it is desirable to achieve. Our concept of intelligence goes beyond the instrumental function; it is not so much the achievement of objectives as their choice in a meaningful and balanced way in a world of great complexity in which conflicting objectives must be weighed. On the other hand, where are the emotional, social or moral aspects that we consider constitutive of our intelligence? It does not seem that an intelligence reduced to some of its instrumental or calculation benefits can be compared to that of humans. If we narrow the concept of intelligence in this sense (to stay in a realm where it is true that machines beat us in many ways), “super-intelligence,” if it ever exists, will be pretty stupid. The question is not so much whether machines can think as whether they are capable of understanding meaning relations. “Sense” is something that is not obtained in the form of a pattern because it includes ambivalences, gray areas, and paradoxes. This way of understanding meaning can only be reconstructed practically, that is, with attributes such as empathy, corporeality, and installation in the world. Although many human beings have some deficiencies in these capacities and although there are no fixed and absolute limits in terms of their computing power in machines, there is nothing to indicate that technologies can implement those properties. Artificial intelligence can translate text, perform medical diagnoses, and mimic human behavior patterns, but without really understanding all of it. Someone might object that this matters little if they come up with the right solutions. The problem is that humans need to understand problems in order to solve them. Is it possible to be intelligent without knowing it, like a zombie that is capable of performing intelligent human tasks, but only reflexively? Artificial intelligence is, today, a supposedly intelligent system; it is content to learn a function, but does not reflect. It has reflex intelligence, not reflective. And this does not correspond to the notion we have of intelligence. We could conclude with an analogy taken from the development of technology and the world of work. The mechanization that led to a decrease in work carried out with physical effort promoted an institution that is central to our society: sport as a free effort, sought for its own sake, not at the service of a productive activity. Perhaps we are at a historic moment in which we should develop mental ‘fitness’ rooms to improve our intellectual faculties. Rather than a new chapter in artificial intelligence, we would be facing a new challenge for human intelligence.

