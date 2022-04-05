The effects on IT security and on Italian and European digital sovereignty

It is a topic mentioned in Italy not much talk, but if the conflict in Ukraine can teach us something is precisely the importance of our information security and what is defined “Digital sovereignty”.

I am Andrea Pasini an entrepreneur of Trezzano Sul Naviglio and I believe our defense towards Putin pass above all from the network. Just a few days ago, Moscow announced that it will soon leave the Internet to focus its traffic on Runeta home network and virtually impenetrable because any data exchanged never leaves the Russian servers, covered by government encryption.

There Russia it is undoubtedly a country that has invested heavily in information technology, proof of this is that many of our solutions for information security are really Russian. It was one of these that sounded the alarm about Europe’s vulnerability.

The case Kaspersky, as it has been renamed by the media, stars a company founded in Moscow by Eugene Kaspersky in 1997. Today one of the wealthiest men in the world, with his company Kaspersky boasts 2,700 partnerships with the public sector including ministries, municipalities, some sectors of law enforcement, participated in public utility services. His collaborations also include prominent private companies such as the Ferrari Formula One team.

What does Kaspersky do? Of antivirus and the majority of Europe seems to be using it. Even the United States they worked with the company for years, until 2017 when close to Russiagate the US Federal National Security Agency has banned its products. In that instance, Mr. Kaspersky had given an interview to Corriere della Sera, claiming that the man would be attacked “to hit Putin”.

From Palazzo Chigi to the Ministry of Defense, from the Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of the Interior, everyone in Italy uses Kaspersky and on 28 February a parliamentary question on the potential risks of the system in Italy was thus filed. The problem lies not in the fact that the company is Russian but in the fact that its founder is a defense consultant fly. So, for obvious political reasons, this cannot be ruled out software can be transformed into a potential backdoor installed to access the data of national critical systems.

Moscow’s risk of hacker attacks is objective and for this reason Europe is now in a race against time to ensure the safety of its citizens. Within the Next Generation EU there is clear talk of offering support to small businesses to ensure that they adopt more advanced technologies, as well as providing people with basic digital skills, guaranteeing access to the internet for all. In parallel with the initiatives for companies, the European Union has further committed itself to achieving excellence in the field of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, which may be useful in countering the numerous challenges that characterize our society.

Through the Digital Europe program, Europe will allocate € 7.5 billion to be used to bring digital technology to businesses, public administrations and citizens. Digital security must be a priority of every European government today more than ever. It is essential that Italy activates IT security systems manufactured in Italy and not abroad in order to have greater security that no one can steal sensitive data from our country.

