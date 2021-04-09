Teleworking or electronic commerce have taken hold as new habits integrated into the digital culture that we live in. In the post-covid era, the only possible way to boost the sector and face the future of many companies is through technological transformation.

In fact, sales on-line they have increased in Spain over 30% in 2020. A trend that will continue in the coming years, which represents a great opportunity for many micro-companies, SMEs and self-employed workers. The Internet has thus become the perfect tool to offer more flexible business models adapted to new consumer habits and current customer needs.

Aware of this reality, Correos has opted to help small companies and freelancers to carry out their digital transition. To this end, it has put at your disposal a set of digital and electronic commerce solutions to facilitate your technological transformation, essential to be able to survive and maintain your activity. Tools ranging from the creation of a store on-line to increase sales until the availability of a platform that centralizes all orders from the different marketplaces of the world. It even offers tailor-made international logistics solutions for those Spanish brands that dare to take the step in their virtual exit outside our borders.

Having a website allows you to reach potential customers and position yourself in search engines. That is why the presence in the ‘online’ world is so important Raúl de la Vega, Head of Digital Transformation at Correos

Another example of this effort by Correos to support the businesses that need it most is Correos Market, the electronic commerce platform that promotes the sale of local products with a quality seal, manufactured or made entirely in Spain. Its objective is to provide a channel of visibility, promotion and commercialization to the producers and artisans of our country. To do this, Correos puts at your disposal a distribution network with about 2,400 offices and all the company’s logistics capacity. The idea is to help face the challenge of depopulation and collaborate in the digitization of the rural environment.

Currently, Correos Market has more than 800 producers who offer, through six categories (food, beverages, crafts, fashion, home and health and beauty), more than 7,500 items that anyone can buy and receive at home through the company. “The project has been developed in a solid and sustainable way and allows businesses that want to participate to have a presence on-line and reinforce your brand. The postage stamp also guarantees that certain quality requirements are met ”, explains its head of Digital Transformation and Data Analysis, Raúl de la Vega.

Commitment to booksellers

The postal company also gives the possibility of creating their own store on the web to SMEs and freelancers who want to start selling online. For this, Correos provides each business with a very simple and intuitive CMS (Content Management System), with the advantage of integrating the logistics of Correos and Correos Express. If necessary, it even provides the help of a team of experts to create a custom design. “Having a website allows you to reach potential customers and position yourself in search engines. For this reason, the presence on the internet and the notoriety of the company in the world on-line It is so important ”, they explain in the Post Office.

Another recent initiative promoted by the company is aimed at supporting small independent, local bookstores, many of them located in neighborhoods and heavily affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Thanks to an agreement signed with the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Correos has begun to provide these establishments with different logistics services and tools to facilitate their incorporation into the digital sector and electronic commerce.. In this way, it offers them a new sales channel on the internet, with a low shipping cost to the recipient. “In addition to helping them to sell, it means an improvement in their competitiveness and, at the same time, it makes it possible to bring books and reading closer to the home of all citizens”, they highlight from the Department of Digital Transformation of Correos.

More than 200 bookstores have already joined this project that started at the beginning of this year, and which has raised a lot of interest in the sector. In parallel, work is being done so that the web allyourbooks.com is integrated with the postal parcel. Thus, all booksellers will be able to use this service, take advantage of its prices and the extensive network of offices of the logistics company.