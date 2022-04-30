Global spending on cybersecurity is expected to reach $198 billion by 2025, according to GlobalData, a British data consulting firm. The amount represents an increase of 58% of what is currently invested in the area.

The main expenditures in the coming years will be in software, services and hardware. GlobalData analyst David Bicknell says cyberattacks are increasingly frequent and complex.

“The last few years have shown that no one, not even the cybersecurity providers themselves, is safe from attacks,” says Bicknell in a note.

According to GlobalData, the hardware investment includes chip-based security. Software spending includes identity management, network security, threat detection and response, cloud and data security, among others. Finally, services encompass managed security, post-breach response, and risk and compliance services.

