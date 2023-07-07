Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/06/2023 – 18:10

Share



Five entities from the market for digital services, technology, innovation and the internet published a manifesto, this Thursday, 6th, calling for changes in the tax reform being discussed in Congress. The organizations project that, if the text is maintained, there will be an increase between 189% and 342% of the sector’s taxes.

The entities believe that raising the tax “will inevitably result in the closure of companies, waves of layoffs, an alarming loss of competitiveness and a retreat of the national economy in the face of the global scenario”.

In order to avoid a collapse, the sector suggests that payroll taxes generate credit or be exempted and that a reduced rate of 50% be adopted for software companies, digital service providers and in Information Technology and the Internet.

The Brazilian Internet Association (Abranet), the Federation of Associations of Brazilian Information Technology Companies (Assespro), the National Federation of Information Technology Companies (Fenainfo), the Santa Catarina Technology Association (Acate) and the Trade Union of Internet Companies of the State of São Paulo (Seinesp).























