685 male and female students, aged between 10 and 16 years, benefited from the activities of the Summer Club Program hosted by the Emirati-Jordanian Camp under the supervision of the camp administration and the Digital School Administration, in line with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s commitment to its humanitarian role towards Syrian refugees, and to invest the free time of the refugees’ children.

The Digital School, as part of the Summer Club programme, offered various educational activities and programmes covering six main tracks, including general knowledge, technical and professional skills, teaching Arabic and English, in addition to recreational activities.

The director of the Emirati relief team, Saleh Rashid Abdulrahman Al-Taniji, explained that the course, which lasted for months, benefited 685 male and female students, aged between 10 and 16 years, stressing the importance of cooperation between the management of the digital school and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, for the benefit of the Syrian refugees in the camp.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Digital School, Dr. Walid Al Ali, stressed the school’s keenness to employ technology in the service of building students’ skills and knowledge during the academic year, as well as during the summer period through the Summer Club program that combines knowledge and entertainment, as an hour of mental sports entertainment was allocated that included activities such as Arabic calligraphy, drawing, chess and documentaries.

The students participating in the course expressed their happiness with this summer program, while their parents thanked the management of the digital school and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The Digital School, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in November 2020 as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is the first accredited and integrated digital school of its kind, with the aim of enabling students to have digital learning options in areas where the appropriate conditions or requirements are not available for students to continue their education. It also provides a qualitative option for blended learning and distance learning in a smart and flexible way, targeting the less fortunate segments of society, refugees and displaced persons, through modern educational materials and curricula.