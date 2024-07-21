The Digital School, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, has obtained international academic accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), making it the first educational institution of its kind in the world to provide high-quality digital education to underprivileged communities around the world.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, stressed that the Digital School’s achievement of this global appreciation, represented by obtaining international academic accreditation, represents international recognition of the leadership of this Emirati experience, and the positive impact of this initiative that embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” in leading the industry of the future of digital education and empowering the less fortunate groups around the world with its advanced innovative solutions, to provide the best educational opportunities and use technology and innovative methods for students around the world.

His Excellency said that since its establishment, the Digital School has been keen to develop a high-quality system in digital education, adopting the best technological solutions, and involving the community in providing them to students around the world. Since its launch, this initiative has reached more than 160,000 beneficiary students in more than 14 countries, and has trained more than 2,500 digital teachers, and provided educational and training content in several languages, including Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

He pointed out that the international accreditation of the digital school constitutes a new achievement added to the series of successes of this global initiative, and a driving force towards achieving more accomplishments.

For his part, Dr. Walid Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, said that the school’s obtaining international academic accreditation will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s leadership in the field of digital education, and will raise levels of confidence in the Digital School and its programs as an institution that provides high-quality services globally, among governments and educational institutions.

He added that international accreditation will contribute to ensuring the quality of students’ experience at the digital school, and enhance their opportunities to continue their university or vocational education, or join the labor market by obtaining internationally accredited academic certificates from the digital school.

Cameron Staples, President of the New England Schools and Colleges Foundation, praised the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his generous initiatives to support education and provide future opportunities for many children around the world through digital learning.

He said that by obtaining full accreditation from NEASC, the digital school has proven that it has developed an educational programme that rises to the challenge of creating comprehensive and distinguished education for students regardless of their educational environment, and that this achievement will provide students with international recognition of their programme by educational institutions and employers.

Staples added that the mission of the digital school is in line with NEASEC’s priorities of promoting equality and inclusion in education, and that the digital school has developed an integrated education system that meets high standards of educational excellence.

“We commend the Digital School for its role in increasing access to educational services for communities around the world through innovative digital systems, implementing digital learning methods designed to meet the needs of students, and its programs in improving the quality of teaching through professional training for teachers and providing digital curriculum content. The Accreditation Committee and the NEASC Board of Trustees congratulate the Digital School for being one of the first institutions worldwide to complete the newly designed accreditation process using the NEASC ESO standards,” he said.

The international academic accreditation process for the digital school, from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, witnessed three stages that continued over a period of three years, including field visits, audits, and continuous follow-up by the organization’s experts, and the development of best practices and standards in line with digital education in marginalized communities.

The New England Association of Schools and Colleges is one of the oldest academic accreditation institutions in the United States of America. It was founded in 1885 and has a presence in more than 90 countries around the world. Its academic accreditation provides a high-level system for educational institutions, ensuring the application of best educational practices and providing opportunities for students to reach international academic levels.

The Digital School, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020, as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is the first integrated digital school of its kind. It aims to empower students with digital learning options in areas where the appropriate conditions or requirements are not available for students to continue their education. It also provides a qualitative option for blended learning and distance learning, in a smart and flexible way, targeting the less fortunate community groups, refugees and displaced persons, through modern educational materials and curricula.