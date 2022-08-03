53% of software sold for consoles came through this channel, compared to 46.9% in the same period in 2021.

It’s not a secret more and more video games are bought in digital format, and Nintendo Switch users are not immune to these changes in consumption habits. Thus, 53% of console software sales in the last quarter came through this channel, something in which the bets on downloadable content for titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons have had a lot to do.

“Digital sales in the first quarter grew 16% year-on-year to 88 billion yen, which represents 53% of total software sales for our video game platform”, we can read in the Nintendo report. In the same period last year, this format accounted for 46.9% of the purchase of games for Nintendo Switch, so there has been a significant increase, although still far from the numbers of spring 2020.

In Nintenduo remember how that fiscal quarter, driven by the confinements derived from the global health crisis, digital sales of Nintendo Switch came to account for 55.6% of the company’s business in software sales. However, if the trend continues, the data may be beaten very soon.

The report provided to investors highlights the good performance in the eShop of Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League, released in April and June respectively, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. Finally, Nintendo is happy with the registrations of Nintendo Switch Online – Expansion Pack, against a moderate growth of the standard service.

