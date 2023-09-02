It looks like you won’t have to wait long to bring home your favorite mutant turtles. Less than a month after its theatrical release, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” will be available digitally. That’s how it is, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” will be available to buy or rent in digital format starting September 1, through Paramount Home Entertainment.

The film follows our four ninja turtles as they seek acceptance into the human world after being sheltered from it their entire lives. Together, Rafael, Donatello, Leonardo and Miguel Ángel will embark on an adventure in New York with their new friend April O’Neal to face a crime syndicate. However, they soon discover that they are getting into trouble, as an army of mutants is out to defeat them.

During its theatrical run, the film has achieved impressive box office results. However, the film is not just a commercial success. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” has been well received by both critics and fans of the franchise. Ross Bonaime of Collider noted that the film was the best in the franchise, high praise for such a sprawling franchise. This could be because the movie comes from Seth Rogen and his creative partner Evan Goldberg, who are fans of the franchise.

Both serve as producers on the film, along with Jeff Rowe, who directed it. Additionally, Rogen co-wrote the film’s script along with Goldberg, Rowe, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. The digital release of the film will include over 40 minutes of bonus content. Some of the special features include a segment called “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles“, which explores the unique experience of having real teenagers give voice to the eponymous mutant ninja turtles. Other segments include “The Mutant Uprising“, which will help viewers get to know the antagonistic mutants of the film, “New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM“, a look at the unique visual style of the film, and “Learn to Draw Leo“, a tutorial that will help viewers to draw the leader of the turtles.

But don’t worry, you can still see”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in some movie theaters. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” will be available digitally on September 1, 2023.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: I really liked this movie even though it wasn’t that hype. I feel like it really opens up a path of possibilities that will start with the new TV series and the sequel to this movie.