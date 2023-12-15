Of Silvia Turin

Ability to understand 6 to 8 times greater in 10 hours of reading for those who use print. It happens especially for children. The reasons? Distractions related to digital devices used and easier and less refined digital language

Digital or paper reading? What stimulates our mind most? There has already been a lot of research in this field. Now a new review of studies has shown that digital reading does not help students understand the text how much does the paper one make.

Positive relationship as the years go by The study has been published in Review of Educational Research, a peer-reviewed journal ofAmerican Educational Research Associationand was conducted by a team from the University of Valencia (Spain).

The researchers analyzed 25 other previous studies published between 2000 and 2022 involving approximately 470,000 participants from at least three dozen countries. it emerged that, regardless of the educational level of the young people involved, digital reading promoted text comprehension less than traditional reading.

In particular, the exam focused on reading in free time and not reading aimed at studying, without delve into the content of the pages read which could be informative, educational or entertaining.

Unexpected result Extrapolating what is known from previous studies, the authors made a calculation, estimating that if a student spends 10 hours reading in print in his free time, his comprehension ability will probably be 6 to 8 times higher than that acquired by reading on digital devices. We expected digital reading for informational purposes, such as visiting Wikipedia or other educational web pages, or reading the news, was much more positively linked to comprehension, one of the researchers said. “Our findings are particularly surprising when compared to what we already know about the well-established positive association between frequency of print reading and reading comprehension,” she added. For years, in fact, research has shown that reading the printed page, both for free time and for school, has improved readers' ability to understand the text.

The scientists hypothesized in their conclusions two reasons to explain their results: first, digital reading devices can serve many purposes other than reading, options that distracting readers, secondly digital itself has introduced new ways of using the written text, with peculiar characteristics such as short and quick stimuli, lower quality content and often a less polished vocabulary.

