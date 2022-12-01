Digital racing can be done in many ways, but which game should you choose?

We asked you some time ago: What games do you play? More than 1,250 readers indicated in the poll what they play at home when a racing game is on. Today we dive into some specific relevant games.

Because what options are there if you like the idea of ​​online racing?

Gran Turismo 7

When it comes to accessible games, GT7 is at the top of the list. The (sim racing) world is already familiar with the beloved Gran Turismo title, but Polyphony Digital released the title Gran Turismo 7 at the beginning of March this year.

You can play this game on both the PlayStation 4 and the 5. GT7 is about the most accessible game on the market. Many people have a Playstation at home and GT7 is also one of the few games that does not let you buy cars or other downloadable content for real money.

Cars and tracks

Incidentally, there are microtransactions in the game to let you buy a car in the game with real money. However, that is not necessary and you can simply earn money in the game by racing.

All updates of new cars or tracks are free and we love that! As for the cars in the game, there is a lot to enjoy. GT7 not only offers racing cars, but also normal family cars. Suzuki Swift? Yes it’s possible! What about the different circuits?

In total, GT7 gives you the opportunity to drive on 35 different tracks with 25 alternative layouts. In total there is plenty to do with 424 (race) cars and 60 different track options. Gran Turismo 7 has online opportunities to drive against real players. The developer of this game even sets up its own competitions. Are you the best in the world? Then you travel to places like Monaco, Austria and even Australia to race against the very best! GT7 therefore has something for everyone, whether you want to drive casually or are a hardcore E-athlete, everything is possible!

Gran Turismo 7 price

With the launch, this game was put on the market for 6 to 7 tenners. Today, with a little searching, you can pick up the game for a reasonable discount. Depending on an offer, you can purchase GT7 for between 35 and 50 euros.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Are you perhaps a step further and could it be a bit more towards simulation? Then Assetto Corsa Competitizione is really something for you! You play this on Playstation 4, 5 or PC. Although the game can be played on more platforms than GT7, Assetto Corsa Competitzione (ACC) is not the most accessible game on this list.

Assetto Corsa Competizione price

This is because not all of ACC’s content is free. If you want to drive GT4s or drive on American tracks, you unfortunately have to pay. Aside from the various downloadable content (DLCs) that cost money, ACC is one of the best racing games on the market.

Besides some other car classes like a Porsche Supercup, ACC is a specialized game in racing GT3 and GT4 cars. Partly due to this specific choice of cars, it is the most realistic racing game on the market in its niche of GTs.

Due to the realism in the controls, this is not a game for beginners or casual gamers. To master the game well, you will have to build up some experience. This means investing time and learning about tuning a car. ACC is also often used as an E-sports platform. Recently, the E-sport competition for the FIA ​​Motorsport games was held on the ACC platform with great success! In any case, ACC with a total of 43 different cars, 22 circuits and a realistic set-up is not for the starting online racer.

iRacing

If we look at admission price, iRacing is the least accessible game on the list. This game that you play on PC must be paid annually. There is a price tag of 100 euros per year. And then you don’t even have half of all the cars and circuits. You still have to purchase it separately.

With a long and extensive list of possible cars, tracks and the realism of the game, iRacing is also a favorite in the (Simrace) world. Just like ACC, iRacing is a realistic game that is also offered as a serious competition platform. With a rich history of E-sports events, this is therefore a very competitive platform.

Regardless of the competition, it is possible to fully immerse yourself in digital motorsport and develop and therefore improve yourself. When purchasing the game, most players start in the Mazda MX-5 cup or in the skip-barber racing series. When you finally catch the racing virus you can expand to more class cars and different circuits!

iRacing also offers the possibility to drive offline and develop yourself from there. So iRacing may not be for everyone because the threshold is slightly higher than, for example, with GT7, but starting with sim racing and developing yourself is perfectly possible with this game.

r factor 2

The next game in line is rFactor 2. This sim racing game designed by Image Space is an almost all-in-one racing game. You can also play this on PC. The rFactor 2 game got a big boost when everyone was bored at home in recent years.

Now, of course, that applies to the entire sim racing world, when real physical racing on tracks was on the back burner. All kinds of big competitions were organized and rFactor 2 gained a lot of new players and fans.

Even now, rFactor 2 organizes the well-known Virtual Le Mans series and the Formula E Accelerate series. rFactor is already a well-established name as a platform for E-sports. Famous drivers, such as Max Verstappen, have also participated in these virtual races.

With 79 race cars and 48 circuits rFactor 2 has a large repertoire on offer for you as a player. Because apart from the high E-sports level, rFactor 2 also thinks about the casual sim racing fan. There are plenty of offline options within the game, but also accessible online options. So you don’t have to be intimidated by all the big names playing on it right away.

Online mode allows you to enter numerous lobbies to race with friends or against random players. This not only makes it a competitive platform, but also suitable for beginners. rFactor 2 is therefore for everyone!

