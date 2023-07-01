It is inconceivable the development of a modern society and the new digital economy without the use of information, communication and artificial intelligence technologies. Since the 90’s, its spread and consolidation have led the world to create new products that we know today as digital platforms.

The influence of the digital platforms it detonated the digital economy and potentiated collaborative economies. Global connectivity, access to information, the empowerment of individuals, constant mobility and interest in traveling led a series of geniuses to create new business models through the Internet in 2008 to offer hosting services. what we know today as AIRBNB, BOOKING, VRBO.

According to a study by Oxford Economics and AIRBNB, the reservations made in 2021 contributed 2.9 billion dollars to Mexico’s GDP and generated 97,000 jobs. In addition, it is estimated that by 2025 the market will reach 202 billion dollars, a business with great potential that forces us to think and work to comprehensively regulate the hosting platforms. Let us remember that tourism is a fundamental pillar of the country’s development, it generates $9 out of every $100 pesos and contributes 8.3% of GDP by creating 6% of jobs -2.3 million people.

The analysis and reforms to the hosting platforms began a few years ago and Sinaloa is no exception. For example, in 2018 the company AIRBNB signed an agreement with the State Government for the collection and remittance of the 3.0% lodging tax. However, it is necessary to regulate and harmonize this tax, not to create a new one, rather to reform articles 25 and 28 of the Sinaloa Finance Law to give legal certainty to all hosting platforms, to be in legal competition, that payments be equitable, and have a transparent registration register controlled by the Sinaloa State Tax Administration Service (SATES).

Finally, we must pay attention to the socioeconomic and demographic impact generated by hosting platforms in various areas, gentrification is an urban phenomenon in which an area or community, upon being rehabilitated and urbanized, increases its value and those with low incomes have to commute. Let’s take care of the right to housing, let’s establish future land uses, respect the free market and regulate what is necessary.