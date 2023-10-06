Boom in digital payments, reaching 206 billion in the first half of 2023. Cash transactions almost equal

In the first half of 2023 the digital payments transaction in Italy it reached 206 billion euros, up by +13% on the same period of 2022. Despite the strong impulse deriving from the pandemic is slowly running out, digital payments at the end of the year could reach a value between 425 and 440 billion, a value of slightly less than the total of transacted in cash.

These are some of the findings that emerged from the six-monthly edition of the Innovative Payments Observatory of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milanpresented at the conference “Digital payments in Italy in 2023”.

Digital payments in the first half of 2023

The pandemic has undoubtedly brought Italians closer to payment methods that do not involve contact with banknotes, giving a strong boost to the credit sector. electronic payments which still saw us far behind the European Union countries.

There transition to digital, after the great leaps forward “forced” by the pandemic period, is however slowing down with digital payments returning to grow (+13%) at rates more similar to the pre-pandemic ones (with an average annual growth rate 2016- 2019 equal to +10.5%). A greater growth was recorded instead in the number of transactions carried out (+17.6%), which reached 4.5 billion, with a consequent decrease in the average receipt currently equal to 45.7 euros (almost two euros less than twelve months ago, when the figure stopped at €47.5).

“THE Card payments are growing faster than inflationestimated by Istat at +6.4% in June 2023, and this means that Italians continue to use electronic payments more and more” he declares Ivano Asaro, director of the Innovative Payments Observatory. “Without further exogenous effects or measures aimed at the adoption of digital payment instruments, however, growth will settle at pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.”

Among physical payments, the value of “contactless” payments it exceeded 100 billion in the first half of 2023, continuing its growth albeit at a slower pace than in the past (+25%). Second Ivano Asaro, “the slowdown in the growth of contactless is physiological, it means that the tool and its level of use are reaching their level of maturity. Penetration of physical card payments has, in fact, exceeded 70% and continues to rise, showing how more and more people are choosing this method to make a payment every day.”

The market of Mobile & Wearable Payment in proximity (i.e. transactions carried out via smartphones and wearable objects within the points of sale) continues its run without slowing down, confirming itself as one of the main drivers of growth: the transaction in the first half of the year reached 12.2 billion euros ( +97%), while transactions grew by 108% for a total of 450 million.

The evolution of the POS

In Italy today there are over 3 million POS terminals (approximately 1 for every 20,000 inhabitants), a figure that makes our country one of the European champions, at least in potential terms, with respect to the acceptance of card payments. The traditional POS, born in the 1970s, is progressively giving way to new tools arriving on the market, although it still represents the center of digital payment acceptance in Italy today.

The first experiments related to Mobile POS (i.e. devices that allow the acceptance of a card, but which also require an application on a smartphone or tablet) date back to 2014, but in recent years (especially since the beginning of the pandemic emergency) this tool has experienced a phase of strong development and adoption by an ever-increasing number of merchants.

The Smart POSi.e. devices equipped with an operating system that allows them to host different apps to accept even the most innovative payments, date back to 2019 and promise a potential “rethinking” of the tool, today more similar to a tablet and with the possibility of integration with other software .

In the last year, we have finally seen the arrival of POS Software (or Soft-POS), a version that allows merchants (without any additional device) to accept contactless payments directly through their smartphone. It remains to be seen whether this further technological evolution will support even greater growth in digital payments by serving new segments of customers, or whether it will cannibalize existing devices.

The Buy Now Pay Later trend

Even in the last year the Buy Now Pay Later has grown in Italy, but the current historical period, marked by macroeconomic changes and fears related to over-indebtedness of consumers, question some of the fundamentals of this business, such as the large availability of free liquidity.

The operators who offer these services see their margins eroded by the increase in interest rates and are therefore adopting approaches that favor the sustainability of the business model, also through the remodulation of fees and the diversification of their offer. Operators are also worried about a possible increase in outstanding debts, highlighted by some recent international research, but not detected in Italy, where the average Italian user is still a “digitally curious” person who uses the tool for convenience and not out of pressing necessity. .

“The most relevant aspect for the sector in the coming years will concern regulatory evolution, since the definition of new European directives on consumer credit (Consumer Credit Directive or CCD) is now under discussion” he adds Matteo RisiSenior Researcher of the Innovative Payments Observatory. “A review of this directive is undoubtedly necessary to protect consumers and regulate the market, but following these changes the business model of many services BNPLbased on a simple and fast User Experience, could undergo changes.”

The impact of payment instruments on tax evasion

The growth of digital payments also fuels the debate on the benefits that the latter can bring compared to cash, for example in the fight against tax evasion. In fact, if cash facilitates tax evasion because it is not traceable, card payments are more difficult to hide, thus reducing the possibility of evading taxes on those transactions. In particular, research carried out by the Innovative Payments Observatory shows that 35.3% of cash transactions are not declared.

“In 2019 the total lost revenue linked to payments amounted to 36.9 billion euros between VAT, IRPEF And IRES. Of these, 31.6 billion euros derive from the use of cash. It is easy to understand how the reduction of cash payments could significantly reduce this lost revenue and make merchants more inclined to declare thanks to electronic payments. The promotion of digital payments is an important opportunity for Italy, because these tools enable innovative services and are an ally in the fight against tax evasion. Furthermore, it is important to underline that encouraging electronic payments does not mean eliminating or banning cash, because we must not forget that the latter performs a fundamental inclusion function. It’s about reducing its use to counteract its negative effects,” he concludes Valeria Portaledirector of the Innovative Payments Observatory.

