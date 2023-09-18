President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a digital passport for Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the digital passport, which defines the procedure for using a digital ID instead of a paper one. Relevant document published on the official legal information portal.

The decree states that the presentation by Russians of an identity card in electronic form using the mobile application of the federal state information system “Unified Portal of State and Municipal Services” is equivalent to the presentation of documents in cases determined by the Russian government.

The list of documents and the procedure for using the mobile application will be determined by the government

Putin instructed to determine within three months a list of documents containing information that can be presented from a mobile application. The procedure for its application and maintenance of the register must also be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. It is noted that the decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

Will a digital passport replace a regular paper one?

There are no plans to remove paper passports from use and the right to present them remains with citizens, it follows from the document. “The provision of information using a mobile application is carried out voluntarily,” says the decree of the head of state.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development also confirmedthat the State Services mobile application will not replace paper identification documents. The department noted that digital documents can only be used in certain cases.

“Use of the application is entirely voluntary. Existing paper documents will retain their status – they can continue to be presented without any restrictions,” the press service added.

Putin supported the digital passport project in February 2023

In mid-February, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, approached the Russian President with a proposal to conduct an experiment using a digital ID card instead of a paper passport. In his opinion, such technology will allow using a smartphone instead of a passport in 80 percent of cases. Then Putin supported the proposal of the head of the department and approved the deadline for preparing the document.