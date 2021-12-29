The digital passport of a Russian citizen will have a Russian-made chip with a high level of cryptography, said Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko on the air of the Russia-24 TV channel. His words lead TASS…

The Deputy Prime Minister noted the safety of using a digital document. According to him, the chip will contain some personal data, but the information will be encrypted, and the chip is almost impossible to hack.

Chernyshenko also added that Russians will also be able to use a mobile version of their passport for a limited set of services. At the same time, he stressed that a digital passport is not mandatory: citizens will still be able to use a paper document.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Government will begin to implement a digital passport in three pilot regions from 2023: the Moscow region (Moscow region), Moscow and Tatarstan.