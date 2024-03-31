Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players who bought the game digitally cannot platinum the game.

According to Kotakuever since Square En pushed out the 1,020 patch, one of the RPG's last side quests – Can't Stop, Won't Stop – can only be completed by those who bought the game physically.





“The questline is bugged for some people and no matter what you do it won't process your scores against it,” said one player on the FF7 subreddit. “I've hit over 32k on the bike minigame multiple times in a row, trying various different ways to see if it will finally go through, and it just never pops for his quest.”

“Just happened to me, too. Literally the last thing I have to do in the game before I complete my first playthrough. So annoying,” added another.



While the update has apparently broken the game for everyone attempting that trophy, players with a physical copy can uninstall Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, disconnect their PS5 from the internet, and then reinstall with their disc. As long as your save was made before the update, the trophy should pop for you. Digital owners, however, will have to wait until Square pushes out a fix. Sorry.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released on 29th February to critical acclaim. Ed described it as an “overstuffed but lovable re-imagining” of the original game in his Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.

Square Enix has also announced the game's soundtrack will be released on April 10, with some songs available to stream now.