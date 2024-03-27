Images allegedly showing the white, digital-only Xbox Series X reported to be in the works earlier this year have leaked online.

An “adorably all-digital” Xbox Series X refresh, planned for a 2024 release, first surfaced as part of a mammoth leak of official Microsoft documentation during last year's court battle with the FTC. Despite Xbox boss Phil Spencer later downplaying the leak, a report surfaced in February claiming not only was Microsoft's all-digital Xbox Series X still alive, it was aiming to release “sometime between the upcoming months of June and July.”

That claim was made by noted leaker eXtas1s, who has now resurfaced with (extremely low-resolution) images allegedly showing a seemingly near-release version of the all-digital console.

Exputer has leaked the initial images of a diskless, white Xbox Series X. Expoter's report, drawing from its internal sources, indicates Microsoft is developing a disk-free, white version of the Xbox Series X. The report anticipates the launch of this fully digital console to… pic.twitter.com/VvOD4MKyzw — Game4index (@game4index) March 27, 2024

See also They confirm that Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical | Atomix



Admittedly, there's not a whole lot of note to be seen; As expected, the most obvious differences between this reported new model and the existing Xbox Series X are the new white color and a conspicuous absence of a disc-drive on the front of the machine. All other external apsects appear to be more or less the same.



That's in keeping with eXtas1s' previous claims the digital-only Xbox Series new cylindrical design, front-facing USB-C slot, improved wi-fi, refreshed controller, and decreased power draw seen in last year's FTC leak.

eXtas1s says the new all-digital model will likely be priced “in a lesser bracket” compared to the current £479.99/$499.99 Xbox Series X.