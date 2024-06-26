Mat Piscatella’s prediction that the next Xbox will be digital only has revived the usual discussions, but it now seems rather obvious. Indeed, one could say that it is almost a conservative vision, considering that it only sees the Microsoft console as destined to take this step with the next generation, while it is possible that other companies could soon also adopt a similar solution at this point. In truth, the market is now more than that ready to welcome digital-only consolesindeed one could say that it awaits them with open arms, at least as regards the part of the industry that deals with development and publishing.

Obviously, the same cannot be said of all those who work in the retail sales sector, but on this front we are already witnessing various initiatives and transformations which demonstrate how in this sector too we are preparing for an inevitable transition towards the digital for video games. For developers and producers, the transition to digital should represent a certain cost cutting, eliminating the entire part that concerns the production and distribution of physical products. In an industry in considerable economic crisis, such a step could still bring benefits, although we doubt that this could be reflected in a reduction in prices for users.

Even from the point of view of software management, an exclusively digital distribution could allow more direct and faster control by developers, considering the possible transformation of the certification processes, but there could also be progress in terms of the hardware functionality of the consoles . On Xbox Series become a more established standard with a more widespread digital basis.