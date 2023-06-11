We are now used to seeing an ever-increasing slice of the gaming market occupied by digital games while you go out triple a of large caliber continue to have an important role in the old physical market for the time being, however even these are destined to convert exclusively to digital in the near futureaccording to analyst Mat Piscatella.

The well-known American market analyst reported that more and more publishers and developers intend to convert to exclusively digital distribution even for the most popular games, in order to further reduce production costs and maximize profits.

It is, in fact, the same explanation given by Remedy to the announcement that Alan Wake 2 would be digital only, with a decision that seems to be increasingly shared and which, according to Piscatella, will practically become the norm within a few years.

Also Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, by Sega, could only be distributed digitally and not on physical media.

We are still quite a long way from a total conversion, but according to Piscatella for 2028 we will have witnessed a significant increase in digital also for triple A games from large productions, at least as regards Xbox and PlayStation. “Nintendo probably won’t make this change that quickly, but it’s still difficult to be precise about this company,” the analyst said.