Working from anywhere in the world while traveling is the dream of many people. With the pandemic, that dream became a reality, as companies allowed their employees to connect to work from home or from anywhere on the planet.

(Also read: Migrant’s guide: the myths and realities of living abroad)

Following this trend, several countries have adjusted their regulations and issued special visas so that people who work remotely can stay in their territories with special permits, giving rise to digital nomad visas.

What are these visas and which countries offer you the opportunity to live there while working remotely? We tell you.

First things first… What is a digital nomad?

a digital nomad you are a person with a 100 percent remote job that allows you to work from anywhere in the world and at any time.

Although it sounds like the dream of many, since it offers freedom and time autonomy, the truth is that it requires resources and organization and is more difficult than it sounds.

(Also: Bogotá and the best places in and out of the world in 2022, according to Time)

What are digital nomad visas?

Now, visas for digital nomads they are documents released especially for remote workers.

As explained by the Etias website of the European Union, this type of visa came to close a legal loophole for teleworkers, whose requirements were not covered by a work or tourist visa.

“On the one hand, teleworkers cannot apply for a traditional work visa, since in many cases it requires a contract with a local entity and/or a letter of invitation. On the other hand, they may want to stay in the country longer than a tourist visa allows.

See also Reader opinion Working with a study grant does not slow down your studies They may want to stay in the country longer than a tourist visa allows.

Thus, people can apply for digital nomad visas and stay in other countries longer than a tourist visa would allow.

This document will allow the person to work during their stay in that country, but they can only do it remotely and independently and not in local companies, as is the case with conventional work visas.

The visa for nomads can also include benefits such as tax exemption for the period of stay, among others.

(You can read: Ranking: what are the 20 best airlines in the world in 2022?)

And the requirements?

Each country that offers such a visa has its own conditions and requirements. However, the general rule is that the person must be able to prove that they are a remote worker and show that you have funds to support yourself during your stay. A valid passport is also required.

Depending on the regulations of each country, the person can request their digital nomad visa through a website or by going to the relevant consulate or embassy.

Requirements to apply for the digital nomad visa.

The Etias website reminds you that it is important to check if you need other documents, such as medical insurance or vaccination certificates, to access this type of visa.

In addition, you must review the eligibility conditions, as some countries may review the applicant’s nationality or previously requested visas and may take these factors into account to grant or deny the visa.

What countries can I go to with a digital nomad visa?

There are already several countries that have created the visa for these nomads, with the intention of attracting new talent and with the aim of strengthening their economic benefits with those who see them as a destination that offers opportunities.

(Also: The cities of bicycles: a lifestyle to replicate)

Here are some of them:

Brazil:

Pioneer in the region in terms of visas for digital nomads. It grants a one-year permit, with the possibility of extending it for another year, for people who work remotely for companies in other countries.

The person must prove that they work remotely for a company based abroad, in addition to having a monthly income equal to or greater than 1,500 dollars to pay for their stay in Brazil or a reserve (savings) of 18,000 dollars.

Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba. AFP

Croatia:

The visa for digital nomads offered by this country can be requested for a period of six months or 12 months. In addition to having health insurance and a criminal record certificate, you must prove that you have the resources to support yourself in the country (2,622 dollars per month).

This permit includes tax exemption during the time of stay in Croatia.

Estonia:

The document issued by this country gives permission to stay in Estonia for up to one year. It must be proven that there is a contract for 100 percent digital work in a company registered outside the country. Also, you need health insurance.

Appointments for processing can be requested through Estonian consulates or embassies.

(Also: New Zealand: how much does it cost to live there in Colombian pesos?)

Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

Malt:



This country grants a permit to live and work there remotely for a period of one year. Malta requires health insurance, proof of a criminal record, proof of remote work and a gross salary of at least €2,700.

The towns of Malta are full of charm and the architecture that characterizes the small island can be seen among its narrow streets.

Portugal:

Portugal grants you a visa to work in freelance, digital or entrepreneurial mode for at least one year. For the approval of the document, proof of the contract is requested and proof of monthly earnings greater than 580 euros.

(Keep reading: The best countries to study and work abroad as a Colombian)

Lisbon has the famous Elevador da Bica.

Germany:

This country offers a visa for independent or self-employed workers. This visa can be granted for a period of six months and extended for up to six years. To access it, you need to register a residence address, register at the tax office, show bank statements, among others.

Other countries that also offer this permit for digital nomads are Bermuda, Iceland, Romania, the Czech Republic, among others.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

The cities with the best quality of life in 2022, according to ‘The Economist’

Five places in the world that offer unusual benefits to repopulate

The countries in which you can work with a Colombian ID