Generative artificial intelligence, which includes large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT but also image and video generators like DALL-E 2, has given a new boost to the phenomenon better known as “digital necromancy”, the evocation of the deceased by the digital traces they leave behind. Debates over digital necromancy were first addressed in the 2010s thanks to advances in video projection (“deep fake” technology) that led to the reanimation of figures such as Bruce Lee, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and even posthumous appearances in films by Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing, among others. Initially the domain of film and music production companies with considerable resources, the development of generative AI has expanded access to these technologies to everyone.

Before ChatGPT entered the public domain in 2022, a user had already used OpenAI’s LLM to converse with his deceased girlfriend based on her messages and emails. Seeing the potential, a number of startups like Here After and Replika have launched, leveraging generative AI to digitally bring deceased loved ones back to life for grieving relatives. For some, this technology seems to cross a cultural and perhaps even ethical boundary. Many people feel deeply uncomfortable with the idea of ​​regularly interacting with digital simulations of the deceased. This AI-assisted “black magic” is viewed with suspicion.

Maintaining connections with the deceased through texts, images and artefacts is normal and part of our daily lives. People have long placed emotional value on photos and mementos as a means of keeping the deceased close to them. The introduction of photography in the 19th century quickly became an alternative means of preserving the image of the deceased. When we talk about generative AI, therefore, we are not discussing anything particularly revolutionary. The speed with which the necromantic possibilities of AI have been exploited tells us a lot about how well the technology integrates with our existing practices of mourning and commemoration, rather than “changing” them. AI startups in this space build on previous “do-it-yourself” initiatives to digitally bring deceased loved ones back to life using generative AI. Through writings, audio recordings, photographs and videos of loved ones provided by clients, AI models are trained that make posthumous interaction with “them” possible through images, voice and text.

As Debra Bassett, who has studied post-mortem digital life extensively, has noted, some opponents of this use of AI have expressed concern that those brought back to life might say things they would not have said while alive. For Bassett, the concern is that the deceased are being “zombified” in violation of their integrity. And then there is the Post Mortem Digital Life (DAI) industry which is dynamic by nature: the ubiquitous use of intelligent technologies, the effect on interpersonal communication and the growing number of users ensure that this industry continues to grow at an ever-faster pace. Research by Öhman and Watson (2019) suggests that by 2100 there will be 1.9 billion deceased profiles on Facebook. This data shows that DAI is a rapidly growing sector. In 2018, DAI in the US was estimated to be worth approximately between $16 and $20 billion per year, and around £2 billion per year in the UK.

Of course, these considerations raise doubts. However, in times of crisis or joy, we often reflect on what those we have lost might have said to us. Images, texts and personal objects of the deceased have always been used for this type of communion. So, why is the general concern about digital necromancy so exaggerated? When we focus too much on their strange and sinister aspects, we lose sight of how these new technologies speak and resonate with what we already are and do as human beings. As Bruce Sterling says, “Technology is the campfire around which we tell our stories.”

In the modern era, new technologies, such as cryogenics and advanced cell regeneration techniques, try to remove the fear of death. Other projects aim to create “digital twins” or virtual versions of ourselves, which could continue to exist and interact after our physical death. While these technologies may seem like a step closer to immortality, they carry with them a shroud of mystery and ethical doubts. While the prospect of a post-mortem digital existence may seem novel, history shows us that humanity has always sought ways to transcend the physical limits of life and death. From the development of mummification techniques in ancient Egypt to the creation of funerary monuments and mausoleums to remember the dearly departed, human beings have always sought to maintain some sort of connection with the afterlife.

With the rapid evolution of digital technology, the possibility of virtual post-mortem life is no longer just the subject of science fiction films or dystopian novels. Rather, it is becoming a tangible reality that many people are embracing as a way to continue living, at least in some form, after death. This prospect may seem fascinating to some and disturbing to others. But as with all new technologies, there are ethical implications to consider. What does it mean for our understanding of life and death if we are able to “live” in a virtual environment after our physical death? And what are the implications for those who remain alive?