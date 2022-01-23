The crash of the world’s most famous cryptocurrency continues. Bitcoin is now worth almost half of its November high of $69,000.

A Bitcoin image hangs on the wall during the North American Bitcoin Conference at the James L Knight Center on January 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Image: AFP

DBitcoin fell again by around 4 percent on Saturday and is now hovering around the $35,000 mark. In November, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency peaked at $69,000. It was last at $35,049 after falling sharply to $34,000.

OANDA analyst Edward Moya wrote on Friday that Bitcoin fell as crypto traders risk-averse after “the stock bloodbath” and ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. “Bitcoin remains in the danger zone and if $37,000 breaks there is not much support until $30,000.” Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell 6.7% to $2,396 on Saturday .