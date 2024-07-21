The digital marketing now in 2024 it is an essential component for the success of any business, as companies are able to promote their business online, talking about their product or service and reaching more and more customers. For this very reason, it is necessary to adopt some online marketing strategies competitive and optimized for your brand.

Digital Marketing: Guide to 5 Strategies to Always Follow

The first and most important thing to know when talking about digital marketing is that you need to create effective content that are able to attract and capture the public, and then direct them to purchase the product or service being sold. content marketing It turns out to be fundamental, since thanks to it you can create and distribute valuable content, and for this very reason UGC videos are becoming more and more popular lately.

There are several tools and channels that can be used to create content for digital marketing, such as blog articles, photographs to upload to social media or videos, which are increasingly popular on platforms such as Instagram. In these cases, what is important is to have a well-defined social strategy and developed that can support the content that is created.

In fact, you should include at least one in your team social media managerso that it can manage the brand’s presence online, engage the public and promote products or services. The most important platforms in this period I’m Instagram and Tik Tokto which you can also add Facebook and Linkedin based on the audience you have. A fundamental aspect to keep in mind for digital marketing is the fact that your publications must both be different from those of others and exploit current trends to be found more easily.

For example, on Instagram when you publish content, the ideal would be to use a trending audio with less than 5000 views so that your video can be found more easily by users and at the same time be shown directly to them by the algorithm. We must not forget the importance that SEO has also in photographs and videos themselves, as well as in blog posts.

In fact the SEOor Search Engine Optimization, is essential in digital marketing, since it gives your websites and social pages the chance to position themselves correctly on search engines and increase visibility and have more organic traffic. To optimize your SEO you can use tools such as Google Keyword Planner and SEMrushso you can find relevant and high search volume keywords.

Other SEO techniques that can be used for digital marketing are in-page optimization, that is, the structure of the pages that will then be published is optimized for the target keywordsas well as having a clean URL structure, interesting H1 and H2 tags, as well as catchy meta descriptions and images that are also SEO-optimized.

Whether through your own blog or through social media, a fundamental action to take is to collect the contacts of your buyers or possible potential buyers and to do so you can rely on experts in email marketing. In this way you have the possibility of obtaining contact with those who are interested in your brand, so that you can send newsletters or promotional emails.

To do this, the ideal would be segment your email list based on various criteria, such as interests, demographics and purchasing behaviors so that we can send personalized and much more relevant messages. You can also use various automation systems such as sending a welcome email, a post-purchase follow-up, or a reminder in case the cart is filled and abandoned.

Finally, when talking about digital marketing, we must remember that analytics and insights are a fundamental aspect to take into consideration, since they provide concrete data relating to whether your business is working or not. As regards websites, Google Analytics It is a great tool that helps you monitor site traffic, conversions and general user behavior, so you can understand which pages are performing better and which ones need maintenance and improvements.

As for social networks like Instagram and Facebook the insights they give the same type of data relating to both the profile in general and the individual contents that have been published. In general, on social media, in order to have good insight data, you need to try to involve the public as much as possible and stay up to date, since algorithms tend to change often and reward those who create content in line with the most popular ones of the moment.

For a company, but also for individual professionals, it becomes essential to promote themselves online, in such a way as to be able to stand out from the competition.