Act 1: The federal government, states and municipalities have never been so digital in their services. Three out of four (76%, to be exact) bodies of the Executive, Legislative, Judiciary and Public Ministry offered the public services most sought after by citizens on the internet in 2021. The rate represents an increase of 22 percentage points compared to 54%. recorded in the previous survey, carried out in 2019, before the pandemic. Fact 2: Only 1% of services work properly. This is the design of digitization in Brazil. A few steps have been taken, but it’s like walking barefoot on hot sand. It will take work, it will hurt and someone will get burned.

The data are part of the 5th edition of the ICT Electronic Government survey, released on Tuesday (26), which mapped 504 government pages, totaling 316,791 sites until May this year and show that only 1% of them have standards that facilitate navigation. analyzed, only one page did not present any type of error.

Between fact 1 and fact 2, the reality is that the digital revolution is transforming the way public authorities relate to the population, even in terms of social networks. The survey by the ICT Electronic Government indicates that 99% of federal agencies and 92% of state agencies had, in 2021, profiles on social networks, including WhatsApp and Telegram.

For Alexandre Barbosa, manager of the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society (Cetic.br) of the Information and Coordination Center of Ponto BR (NIC.br), social isolation and increased internet access helped the country to accelerate their digital public services. The pandemic has caused many public bodies to seek alternatives so that public services are not interrupted, especially in the most intense phase of social distancing. According to him, the provision of public services over the internet was the most used path as a continuity strategy.

Despite advances, the incorporation of new technologies is still in its infancy in the Brazilian public sector. Among the technologies analyzed by the study, the most cited during the interviews was the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The internet of things (IoT) and blockchain were pointed out by less than 20% of federal and state organizations in the Executive, Legislative, Judiciary and Public Ministry. Nearly half of federal government agencies have used some AI technology in the last 12 months (45%) and 22% of state agencies. On the types of AI technologies adopted, machine learning for prediction and data analysis (32% of total federal agencies and 9% of state agencies) and automation of workflow processes (31% of total federal agencies and 11% of the state) were the most cited.



One of the main changes observed in the 2021 edition of the study was the increase in the hiring of cloud computing services at all levels of government. At the federal level, for example, cloud office software adoption grew by 32 percentage points compared to 2019, reaching 67% of federal government agencies last year. Cloud e-mail increased 25 percentage points compared to the last edition, being reported by 65% ​​of federal organizations. Still, 44% of federal public agencies and 34% of state agencies have contracted file or bank storage in the cloud, and 34% of federal and 26% of state agencies have cloud processing capacity.

According to Heber Fialho Maia, one of the study’s coordinators, Brazil rose from position 52 to 15 in the UN ranking among the countries with the greatest offer of digital public services last year. The World Bank, on the other hand, places Brazil in 7th place globally. The country is evolving in several aspects, and there is still room for improvement. But overall, digitization is a great achievement in efficiency. All this, however, only matters if it works. Otherwise it’s just another ERROR 404 for the account.